Photo of goddess Durga reimagined as a doctor killing ‘coronasur’ goes viral

The photo of the idol in tribute to covid warriors has taken social media by storm. (Source: Nittya Paul/Facebook)

West Bengal is all set to celebrate the annual festival of Durga Puja despite the pandemic, and photos of an idol depicted as a doctor killing the ‘coronasur’ has taken social media by storm.

The photos show goddess Durga, depicted as a doctor wearing a lab coat and equipped with a stethoscope, killing a coronavirus-shaped Mahisasur. Instead of the traditional trident, the goddess seen holding a giant syringe that is being used to kill the demon.

The goddess’s four children have been depicted as other frontline Covid-warriors. While Ganesh has been depicted as a police officer, Lakshmi has been dressed as a nurse, Saraswati has been represented a teacher, Kartik has been portrayed as a cleaner.

The post shared by a Facebook user Nittya Paul from Matigara said that the idol had been made in Siliguri in North Bengal by sculptor Jiten Paul. However, there are also claims that the idol is from Jharkhand and Assam. Presently, there’s little clarity on where the idol was created.

The original post was shared nearly 69,000 times and the photos are being shared on other platforms like Reddit and WhatsApp as well.

Many praised the idea on social media:

Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

What a beautiful way to show respect to Corona Warriors- Doctors,nurses, policemen,cleaners and ambulance workers. Mahishasur is Corona virus! How creative ❤️

Hope Ma Durga helps us overcome this pandemic and everyone remains safe and healthy 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/74EaT9Wuat — Dr sarika verma (@Drsarika005) October 19, 2020

Perfectly crafted Goddess Durga idol from Kolkata. The world needs this spiritual power of Goddess Durga to kill novel coronavirus. Hats off to the sculptor🙌🙏#DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/idSCJFfnhW — Saurabh Muley (@saurabhmuley93) October 19, 2020

Maa Durga as doctor.

Asur as corona virus. Innovation is the name of the game during #DurgaPujo pic.twitter.com/luLscwUA55 — Devlina Ganguly (@AarKiBolboBolo) October 19, 2020

Many were upset wth the artist’s reimagination of the god Kartik and claimed it ‘hurt their religious sentiments’.

