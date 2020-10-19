scorecardresearch
Monday, October 19, 2020
Photo of goddess Durga reimagined as a doctor killing ‘coronasur’ goes viral

The photos show goddess Durga, depicted as a doctor wearing a lab coat and equipped with a stethoscope, killing a coronavirus-shaped Mahisasur.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2020 9:40:20 pm
durga pujo, durga idol coronasur, doctor durga with coronavirus asur, viral durga idols, durga puja 2020, viral news, covid warriors, covid 19 frontline workers, indian expressThe photo of the idol in tribute to covid warriors has taken social media by storm. (Source: Nittya Paul/Facebook)

West Bengal is all set to celebrate the annual festival of Durga Puja despite the pandemic, and photos of an idol depicted as a doctor killing the ‘coronasur’ has taken social media by storm.

The photos show goddess Durga, depicted as a doctor wearing a lab coat and equipped with a stethoscope, killing a coronavirus-shaped Mahisasur. Instead of the traditional trident, the goddess seen holding a giant syringe that is being used to kill the demon.

The goddess’s four children have been depicted as other frontline Covid-warriors. While Ganesh has been depicted as a police officer, Lakshmi has been dressed as a nurse, Saraswati has been represented a teacher, Kartik has been portrayed as a cleaner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The post shared by a Facebook user Nittya Paul from Matigara said that the idol had been made in Siliguri in North Bengal by sculptor Jiten Paul. However, there are also claims that the idol is from Jharkhand and Assam. Presently, there’s little clarity on where the idol was created.

The original post was shared nearly 69,000 times and the photos are being shared on other platforms like Reddit and WhatsApp as well.

Many praised the idea on social media:

Many were upset wth the artist’s reimagination of the god Kartik and claimed it ‘hurt their religious sentiments’.

