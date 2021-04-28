Photo of a Covid patient preparing for CA exam in Odisha hospital goes viral

The photo resonated with many aspiring CA candidates, who said they can totally relate with his situation. (Source: Vijaykulange/ Twitter)

Even as India reels under the second wave of Covid-19, students around the country continue to keep up with their exam preparations despite the stress and panic. Now, one such picture is going viral, where fighting against all odds, a student continued to study for his Chartered Accountant (CA) exam even while being admitted in the hospital.

A government official was deeply moved as he saw the the Covid-19 patient studying on his hospital bed in Odisha. IAS officer Vijay Kulange, the District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam district, recently visited a Covid ward and was astonished to find the young man working hard on his books.

The picture taken by the official shows the man wearing a face mask with his books and notebooks spread out on the hospital bed, while talking to three people standing next to him in PPE kits.

“Success is not coincidence. You need dedication,” the Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange tweeted captioning with the image. “Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality,” he added.

Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH — Vijay IAS (@Vijaykulange) April 28, 2021

The image quickly garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site and many aspiring CA candidates and professionals said the image resonated with them. Many who have already given the exam said, there is a reason why it is regarded as one of the most difficult examination and “every CA candidate can relate with his dedication”.

As people wished the CA student a speedy recovery, many also highlighted how gruelling it must be for a patient to focus on exams instead of his health.

Others, however, suggested that if he is feeling better enough to study, he should vacate the hospital bed for more critical patients as several parts of the country are reporting a shortage of hospital beds.

First and foremost the this guy's sheer confidence of winning over the virus and concentration on the future endeavours is awesome….some positive vibes in these uncertain times https://t.co/eYMFp49f3X — Hari (@udkmr) April 28, 2021

This reminded me of the days when I was preparing for CA final. Thank you for sharing this Pic @Vijaykulange sir. https://t.co/BlQ37MNiJp — Akhil Jamthe (@AkhilJamthe) April 28, 2021

I don’t know whether to be proud of this visual or feel sad, but this is the harsh reality. This is what our course demands. Its been like this for years and may probably remain so.

Nonetheless, you rock bro! 👍🏻#icaiexams https://t.co/MVFdtipMuk — Sudhanshu (@sud2rock) April 28, 2021

This is why CA is declared as toughest exam. https://t.co/3qr6fmPpB2 — Maneesh jain SDM (@maneeshdjain) April 28, 2021

There is a Reason why everyone say that CAs are Partner's in Nation Building. Hats off to the dedication and commitment of CA students. All the Very Best to All https://t.co/dUutelRs47 — CA Rohit kapoor (@whorohitkapoor) April 28, 2021

When you need rest you then take rest but gotta appreciate the dedication and focus. Hope he gets well soon and pass the exam. https://t.co/3BJJnMLz0q — Pranay Kasthala (@kasthala_pranay) April 28, 2021

Indian education summed up, for which we will go to any length to romanticise. https://t.co/wd47N9KbIS — Aditya (@adxtya_) April 28, 2021

People who are getting better should vacate hospital beds. https://t.co/bE4bNbvM9U — Prof. 🆒 (@nasadiya_) April 28, 2021

If he doesn't have any complications he should prefer home isolation ..leave Bed for other critical patients … iOMH https://t.co/CkkvabnjLS — Srikanth (@Srikanth4Bharat) April 28, 2021

Kudos to his dedication, wish him success, but in all honesty, he should vacate the bed for someone who might be in serious serious trouble and isolate himself at home if possible. ✌️ https://t.co/RlYYCm9tHB — K. (@_ghostcookies) April 28, 2021