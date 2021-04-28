scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Latest news

Photo of a Covid patient preparing for CA exam in Odisha hospital goes viral

IAS officer Vijay Kulange, the District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam district, recently visited a Covid ward and was astonished to see a patient focussing on his studies.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2021 2:44:04 pm
covid patient studying ca exam, odisha covid patient ca exam viral pic, ca exam, ca exam postponed, viral news, covid 19 pandemic, covid second wave, indian expressThe photo resonated with many aspiring CA candidates, who said they can totally relate with his situation. (Source: Vijaykulange/ Twitter)

Even as India reels under the second wave of Covid-19, students around the country continue to keep up with their exam preparations despite the stress and panic. Now, one such picture is going viral, where fighting against all odds, a student continued to study for his Chartered Accountant (CA) exam even while being admitted in the hospital.

A government official was deeply moved as he saw the the Covid-19 patient studying on his hospital bed in Odisha. IAS officer Vijay Kulange, the District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam district, recently visited a Covid ward and was astonished to find the young man working hard on his books.

The picture taken by the official shows the man wearing a face mask with his books and notebooks spread out on the hospital bed, while talking to three people standing next to him in PPE kits.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Success is not coincidence. You need dedication,” the Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange tweeted captioning with the image. “Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality,” he added.

The image quickly garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site and many aspiring CA candidates and professionals said the image resonated with them. Many who have already given the exam said, there is a reason why it is regarded as one of the most difficult examination and “every CA candidate can relate with his dedication”.

As people wished the CA student a speedy recovery, many also highlighted how gruelling it must be for a patient to focus on exams instead of his health.

Others, however, suggested that if he is feeling better enough to study, he should vacate the hospital bed for more critical patients as several parts of the country are reporting a shortage of hospital beds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x