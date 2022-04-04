‘Absolutely in awe’: This 10-year-old Manipuri girl is winning hearts. Here’s why

The internet is the space where inspirational lives and acts never go unrecognised and now a 10-year-old girl’s battle against all odds has moved many online.

A viral picture of the girl from Manipur sitting with her younger sister in her lap while attending a class has caught the attention of Thongam Biswajit Singh, the state’s Minister for Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology.

The girl, identified as Meiningsinliu Pamei, is seen attentively sitting in the class while taking notes and holding her sleeping sister in her left hand.

The Manipur minister also noted that the girl from Tamenglong was babysitting her sister while her parents were out farming. He also wrote in the comments section that he has spoken to her family and will personally finance her education till she graduates.

“Her dedication for education is what left me amazed!This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap,” tweeted Singh.

“As soon I noticed this news on social media, we trace her family & asked them to bring her Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication!” he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also shared her photograph. He wrote, “This powerful image represents the aspirations of our children, especially girls. Absolutely in awe of young Meiningsinliu Pamei for her dedication for education and her sheer determination to carve out a better life for herself. My blessings to her.”

As per news agency IANS, the girl is a student at the Dailong primary school in the Tamenglong district of Manipur and her younger sister is two-year-old.

Netizens lauded the child’s determination and dedication toward education.

