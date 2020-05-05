Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
‘Surreal’: Photo claiming Mt Everest visible from Bihar village goes viral

Geographically, the Sitamarhi district in Bihar is a part of the Tirhut Division of the state, and is located near the Indo-Nepal border region.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2020 9:17:01 pm
mount everest, mt everest seen from bihar, sitamari district everest, bihar village mt everest viral photo, covid 19 lockdown, mountains seen from cities, viral news, indian express As many raised doubts, the Mukhiya assured that the picture was real and had been clicked by her from her own terrace. (Source: Ritu Jaiswal/ Twitter)

One positive impact of the lockdown has been a drastic drop in pollution levels around the world, including in India. As a fallout, people have been able to see distant things, like snow-capped mountains, from plains. Recently, people in Bihar reportedly woke up to seeing the world’s highest mountains from their village in Sitamarhi district.

A picture of Mount Everest, taken from a house in Singhwahini village in the district, is going viral on social media. The picture got everyone talking online after it was shared by Ritu Jaiswal, Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Singhwahini on Twitter.

Sharing the zoomed-in image of the Himalayan peak from her village, Jaiswal wrote she could see it from her terrace. “Nature is balancing itself,” the woman wrote in Hindi. Adding that the lower mountains in the Himalayan range close to Nepal were sometimes visible from the village after heavy showers and clearer skies, she said it was for the first time in ages that Everest had been seen.

Geographically, the Sitamarhi district in Bihar is a part of the Tirhut Division of the state and is located near the Indo-Nepal border region. According to Google Maps, the distance between Sitamarhi and Mount Everest is approximately 205 km and aerial distance from this village is approximately 194 km.

When someone asked the woman how she could ascertain it was Everest and not any other range, she explained the geographical position of the village and claimed that people who grew up in the village could see the mountain in their childhood in the 80s.

As many raised doubts, the Mukhiya assured that the picture was real and had been clicked by her from her own terrace.

This is not the first time Himalayan ranges and peaks have been visible from distant places. Earlier in April, Himachal’s Dhauladhar ranges were visible from Jalandhar in Punjab and recently, people in Saharanpur could see mountains in Uttarakhand.

Many people got into a conversation on the micro-blogging app to suggest it was indeed Mt. Everest, quoting references from published books.

People on Twitter were quite impressed and hoped we would continue to take care of the environment.

