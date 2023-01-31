‘Totally adorable’: Coach’s daughter steals limelight at press conference by mimicking dad

The US-based gridiron football team Philadelphia Eagles Monday won the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. After his team’s win, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni held a press conference. His three kids—seven-year son old Jacob, five-year-old Taylor, and two-year-old Miles—joined him at the press conference table.

While American football fans were hanging on to every word the winning team coach had to say, his kids appeared bored at the conference. In a video, Taylor is seen mimicking her father with exaggerated hand gestures before Sirianni catches her. “Taylor, you need to stop that,” Sirianni says amid mild protests from Taylor. He then asks his son Jacob and Miles to look forward.

The clips that captured Taylor’s hilarious antics have gone viral since the press conference was aired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia (@nbcsphilly)

On Monday, NBC Sports Philadelphia shared the clip that documented Sirianni and his kid’s interaction on Instagram. “Nick Sirianni just made the Super Bowl but he still has to be a Dad too ,” the sports network said.

This Instagram video has so far gathered over 22,000 likes. Commenting on it, a user wrote, “Her mimicking her dad was perfect. This was me whenever my mom was on the phone for long stretches. ”

Another person said, “The kids are cute but it’s only fair to have them up there if it’s a fun casual press conference. It’s a big ask for kids that little to sit still for real questions and mundane player updates. Honestly the take your kids to work bit has run it’s course.”