Why this Indian PhD couple gave up life in Canada to move to Bengaluru

After spending years in Canada completing their PhDs, Nandan Thakur and his wife, Esha Saha, decided to return to India due to dissatisfaction with life abroad, as well as a combination of personal priorities, family ties, and professional opportunities.

Thakur, a recent PhD graduate from the University of Waterloo, is working as a postdoctoral researcher at Microsoft India in Bengaluru. In an article titled ‘Why am I returning to India after my PhD?’, he explained that the decision was based on his and his wife’s personal experiences.

His wife’s desire to return to India at this stage of their careers ultimately influenced the move. He also urged others considering a similar move to make the choice based on what works best for them and their families.

Thakur acknowledged that moving back can be daunting after spending several years abroad, particularly after graduating from a prestigious university and potentially having access to higher-paying job opportunities. He also pointed out that immigrants spend years adapting socially and culturally to a new country, making the decision to return more complicated.

Thakur wrote that one of the biggest factors was their social life in Canada. While living in Edmonton, they found it difficult to build a friend circle they connected with. The city’s long, harsh winters also made socialising more difficult. “We found that socializing was hard in Edmonton as unfortunately we could not find the right friend circle to vibe with,” he wrote.

The couple also missed aspects of life in India, including Indian food, friends, and family. Living thousands of kilometres away meant missing important occasions, including close friends’ weddings. Thakur noted that travelling to India could cost between CAD 2,000 and CAD 3,000, with journeys taking around 18 hours.

‘Never completely felt that belongingness’

Another consideration was the uncertainty that came with being immigrants. Thakur said visa processes, paperwork, and immigration status could create anxiety. He also recalled seeing friends deal with considerable stress over their immigration status.

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“Personally, as an immigrant, we’ve unfortunately never completely felt that belongingness to the country,” he wrote.

Thakur said returning to India was never viewed as a fallback option. The couple had gone to Canada with a clear objective: to complete their PhDs. He explained that, like many Indians living abroad, returning home had initially been a distant possibility that could happen five or 10 years later, or even after retirement. However, conversations with friends and family who had either returned to India or chosen to remain abroad helped the couple think more seriously about their own future.

The couple eventually revisited why they had moved to Canada in the first place. Once they completed their PhDs, Thakur said, they realised there was little keeping them from returning.

Changing AI research landscape

The changing landscape of AI research in India also played an important role in his decision. Thakur pointed to research groups at institutions such as IITs, IISc, and BITS, as well as organisations including Microsoft Research, Google DeepMind, and IBM. He also highlighted Indian AI startups such as Sarvam as examples of the country’s growing research ecosystem.

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Returning, therefore, offered an opportunity to contribute to an ecosystem Thakur believes is becoming increasingly significant. He said he wants to work on important problems, contribute to research, mentor students and collaborate with universities and industry in India.

‘Culture shock’ of a different kind

However, the move back has not been entirely seamless. After spending around a month in Bengaluru, the couple experienced their own form of “culture shock”. Traffic and excessive honking were among the things that bothered them, while years of living abroad had also changed some of his preferences.

Despite these challenges, conversations about their long-term future helped reinforce the decision. Being closer to friends and family, speaking Hindi, contributing to India’s AI ecosystem and developing a stronger sense of belonging eventually outweighed the attractions of staying abroad.

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The post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “Nice Post!! Touched a very sensitive topic for Indian students who went for study abroad and face that crucial decision of staying or going back,” a LinkedIn user wrote.

“A great article! Finally someone arguing that no place, India or any other country, is inherently better than the other. It just depends on your personal taste and goals,” another user commented. “Such an insightful self reflection,” a third user reacted.

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DISCLAIMER: This report reflects personal experiences, social observations, and career choices regarding returning to India from abroad; it is intended for story-sharing purposes and does not constitute formal professional, financial, or immigration advice.