Pharma students create ruckus while celebrating birthday at Lucknow civil hospital, enquiry ordered. Watch

August 8, 2022 6:45:04 pm
A video of pharmacy students of a civil hospital in Lucknow creating a ruckus inside the hospital premises while celebrating a birthday is doing rounds online. The video has attracted the attention of the higher authorities who have initiated an enquiry in the matter.
The video was shared on Twitter by ANI on Monday and has received more than 5,500 views so far. The 40-second video shows the men hitting a student with belts, who has cake smeared on his face. Sources said that the birthday was celebrated at midnight on Sunday and the uproar continued for almost an hour, disturbing the patients.
The video has attracted the attention of senior authorities and an enquiry has been ordered, according to the ANI tweet. “UP: Visuals of the birthday party celebrations by pharmacy students inside the civil hospital of Lucknow which has attracted the attention of senior authorities initiating an enquiry into the matter; strict action against those found guilty of disrupting hospital peace,” says the tweet alongside the video.
Watch the video below:
#WATCH | UP: Visuals of the birthday party celebrations by pharmacy students inside the civil hospital of Lucknow which has attracted the attention of senior authorities initiating an enquiry into the matter; strict action against those found guilty of disrupting hospital peace pic.twitter.com/EJ94y3waoO
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022
Chief medical superintendent Dr RP Singh said that prima facie, it appears to be students doing pharma course. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, constituted a committee to investigate the incident.
सिविल अस्पताल,लखनऊ में कर्मचारियों द्वारा चिकित्सालय की गरिमा व शुचिता को धूमिल कर भर्ती मरीजों को होने वाली असुविधा के वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए मैंने निदेशक,
सिविल अस्पताल,लखनऊ एवं अपर निदेशक,लखनऊ मंडल की संयुक्त जांच समिति गठित कर पूरे मामले की जाँचकर
— Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) August 7, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
He tweeted, “Taking cognizance of the video of staff causing the inconvenience to the patients admitted and tarnishing the dignity and sanctity of SPM Civil Hospital, Lucknow, I asked the director to form a joint inquiry committee under him and additional director, (health and family welfare, Lucknow Division, to investigate the entire matter.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal wins gold in men’s singles TT
Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 40th birthday with wife Nazriya Nazim, see photos
Xiaomi sees shipments decline, Samsung drops in rankings: IDC on India smartphone market
CWG 2022: Satwik-Chirag pair wins men’s doubles gold in badminton
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
One VC each from SC-ST community in central universities: Education ministry
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone theft?
‘Storm is gathering’: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong warns of risk of US-China miscalculation
Anushka Sharma flaunts her toned body in a new gym selfie: ‘Mehnat karri aur…’
Watch: Cop leaps into bus rolling down busy road in China, averts tragedy
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022: Girls outperform boys; Khordha district emerges as best perfoming region