Monday, August 08, 2022

Pharma students create ruckus while celebrating birthday at Lucknow civil hospital, enquiry ordered. Watch

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 7:03:57 pm
Pharma students create ruckus, Lucknow civil hospital.Chief medical superintendent Dr RP Singh said that prima facie, it appears to be students doing pharma course.

A video of pharmacy students of a civil hospital in Lucknow creating a ruckus inside the hospital premises while celebrating a birthday is doing rounds online. The video has attracted the attention of the higher authorities who have initiated an enquiry in the matter.

The video was shared on Twitter by ANI on Monday and has received more than 5,500 views so far. The 40-second video shows the men hitting a student with belts, who has cake smeared on his face. Sources said that the birthday was celebrated at midnight on Sunday and the uproar continued for almost an hour, disturbing the patients.

The video has attracted the attention of senior authorities and an enquiry has been ordered, according to the ANI tweet. “UP: Visuals of the birthday party celebrations by pharmacy students inside the civil hospital of Lucknow which has attracted the attention of senior authorities initiating an enquiry into the matter; strict action against those found guilty of disrupting hospital peace,” says the tweet alongside the video.

Watch the video below:

Chief medical superintendent Dr RP Singh said that prima facie, it appears to be students doing pharma course. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

He tweeted, “Taking cognizance of the video of staff causing the inconvenience to the patients admitted and tarnishing the dignity and sanctity of SPM Civil Hospital, Lucknow, I asked the director to form a joint inquiry committee under him and additional director, (health and family welfare, Lucknow Division, to investigate the entire matter.”

