Friday, Sep 23, 2022

PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC driver wears helmet to shield himself from protesters

The video of the KSRTC driver, who took the precautionary measure against stone-pelting, has gone viral on a day when many vehicles were attacked by the protestors

kerala PFI hartal, PFI hartal, KSRTC driver wears helmet, bus driver wears helmet, KSRTC, PFI, indian express

Discharging duty on a hartal day is challenging for public transport workers, especially. A driver of the state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus decided to wear a helmet to shield himself from stone-pelters as the hartal called by Popular Front of India (PFI) turned violent on Friday.

The video of the helmet-clad KSRTC employee at the wheel has gone viral on a day when many KSRTC buses and other vehicles were attacked by the PFI protestors, who called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala following the nationwide arrest of the outfit’s senior leaders by central agencies, including National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a video shared by Kairali News on Facebook, the bus driver dressed in uniform is seen driving through deserted roads wearing a helmet.

According to Asianet News television channel, the driver started the journey from Aluva KSRTC bus stand in Ernakulam. The state-run buses have temporarily suspended operations following directions from the police.

Watch the video here:

According to PTI, scores of KSRTC buses, trucks and private vehicles were attacked in the early morning. There were reports of a few bus drivers getting injured from stone pelting. Normal life was disrupted in many parts of the state with less private vehicles commuting and passengers stranded in railway stations.

The Kerala High Court Friday initiated a suo motu case against PFI leaders for calling the hartal without permission. The court said that no one could call for a hartal without permission.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 01:23:42 pm
