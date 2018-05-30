Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
One paisa cut on petrol prices; Netizens say that’s salt on wounds, not relief

In a statement issued by IOCL said, “The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price,” a senior official of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) explained.

India woke up to the news of a petrol price cut on Wednesday. But the joy was short-lived as it turned out that the actual reduction in price was just 1 paisa and the 60 paise cut was just an error on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) website. In a statement, IOCL said, “The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price.” The current price of petrol is at Rs 78.42/litre in Delhi and Rs 86.23/litre in Mumbai while diesel stood at Rs 69.30/litre in Delhi and Rs 73.78/litre in Mumbai.

Netizens took to social media to react to this ‘cut in petrol prices’. “Arre! We must fill up petrol today – price reduced by a WHOPPING ONE PAISA per LITRE in Delhi! Hurry!”, tweeted a user. “Under pressure govt cut Petrol & Diesel price One paisa per litre. Wow !!! big achievement to Government”, said another.

Here are some of the reactions.

What are planning to buy after saving one paisa? Let us know in the comments below.

