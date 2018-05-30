One paisa cut on petrol prices; Netizens say that’s salt on wounds, not relief

Petrol price reduced by ONE PAISA and Netizens are confused where to invest the savings. (Source: Deepika Sihag/Twitter) Petrol price reduced by ONE PAISA and Netizens are confused where to invest the savings. (Source: Deepika Sihag/Twitter)

India woke up to the news of a petrol price cut on Wednesday. But the joy was short-lived as it turned out that the actual reduction in price was just 1 paisa and the 60 paise cut was just an error on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) website. In a statement, IOCL said, “The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price.” The current price of petrol is at Rs 78.42/litre in Delhi and Rs 86.23/litre in Mumbai while diesel stood at Rs 69.30/litre in Delhi and Rs 73.78/litre in Mumbai.

Netizens took to social media to react to this ‘cut in petrol prices’. “Arre! We must fill up petrol today – price reduced by a WHOPPING ONE PAISA per LITRE in Delhi! Hurry!”, tweeted a user. “Under pressure govt cut Petrol & Diesel price One paisa per litre. Wow !!! big achievement to Government”, said another.

Here are some of the reactions.

yaaay – i saved 29 paise on a full tank. What all do i do with that savings … any suggestions https://t.co/27jp335ATA — Harini Calamur (@calamur) May 30, 2018

I am going to invest this in mutual funds now https://t.co/SkYnFgL5Xb — Saurabh Sharma (@100rabhsaccount) May 30, 2018

Isn’t it a joke on common people? https://t.co/KPJbyIQhOh — Prabodh Kant (@prabodh_kant) May 30, 2018

SALE !! SALE !! SALE !! Discount on Petrol of 1 Paisa https://t.co/sRM82diemQ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 30, 2018

When @IndianOilcl , slashes prices of petrol and diesel by 1 paisa. Petrol now at Rs 86.23/litre & diesel selling for Rs 73.78/litre in Mumbai #PetrolPrice #Petrolled pic.twitter.com/wgw13iZybe — Ruchita Maheshwari (@Ruchi_Mahi) May 30, 2018

Yaar please don’t spoil us na with your largesse. https://t.co/cX2YUvquAm — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 30, 2018

1. When you realise petrol prices have dropped

2. By 1 PAISA pic.twitter.com/iIs6KORRcO — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) May 30, 2018

Brace yourself. Oil makers like @IndianOilcl MADE A MISTAKE revision in petrol/diesel prices is NOT 60/56 paisa. ItS ONE PAISA. Damn. Thats salt on wounds not relief. New and old prices in one day. @dpradhanbjp watching ??? pic.twitter.com/SxVbs1W7va — rahul shrivastava (@Rahulshrivstv) May 30, 2018

Petrol price cut by 1(one) paisa! What a relief! — G K Pillai (@GKPillai10) May 30, 2018

Arre! We must fill up petrol today – price reduced by a WHOPPING ONE PAISA per LITRE in Delhi ! Hurry ! https://t.co/s4UKP2y5oS via @ndtv — Manmohan Bahadur (@BahadurManmohan) May 30, 2018

After the marvellous one paise cut in petrol prices, the 56 inch chest has shown it’s metal…… all my thoughts are rushing towards what all I can buy, house, car, chopper, etc etc from this”ek Paisa”.#ekpaisekekimattumkyajano — Deepika Sihag (@Deepika_Sihag) May 30, 2018

Under pressure govt cut Petrol & Diesel price One paisa per litre . Wow !!! big achievement to Govt. pic.twitter.com/wM8cHnxivy — G Patankar (@PatankarG) May 30, 2018

As a gesture of goodwill & as proof that the Modi govt is not oblivious to the hardships of the common man due to high fuel prices, prices for both, Petrol & Diesel, have been reduced by ONE WHOLE PAISA each.

Prices for 30/05/18

Petrol ₹84.06 | Diesel ₹72.98#DayaluSarkaar — Sanjay Gupta (@sanjay0864) May 29, 2018

Rising Petrol price pic.twitter.com/1catcTjr6A — Manoj Jha india. (@1977_jha) May 30, 2018

After 16 days what you get to know is…….

Possibility of Qualifying UPSC > Percentage Deduction in #PetrolPrice — Keshav Kumar (@Keshav_Kumar__) May 30, 2018

