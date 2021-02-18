scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
‘Well played, petrol’: Netizens turn to sarcasm as petrol prices breach Rs 100 mark

Social media is abuzz with conversations surrounding the fuel price hike and #Petrol100 started to trend on Twitter. Many joked how it's one "century no one wanted to cheer".

By: Trends Desk |
February 18, 2021 1:02:36 pm
petrol rs 100, fuel price hike, petrol price hike, petrol price today, petrol diesel price, india news, indian expressMany shared memes and jokes to find some solace in the frustating situation.

As the retail price of regular petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre barrier in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar and Madhya Pradesh, fuming netizens took to social media to vent their anger and share sarcastic memes and jokes.

While branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, had crossed the Rs 100-mark in some places in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, regular petrol crossed the psychological mark in Sriganganagar town of Rajasthan on Wednesday, and in MP on Thursday. In the state’s Anuppur, petrol is priced at Rs 100.25 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.35.

Social media is abuzz with conversations surrounding the fuel price hike and #Petrol100 started to trend on Twitter. Many joked how it’s one “century no one wanted to cheer”. Many shared cricket anecdotes, coupled with batsman’s celebrating their ton to mark the occasion.

While some thought it’s time to go back to ‘bullock-cart days’, others shared hilarious videos of people saving every drop of the precious fuel.

Prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state as taxes are levied on them by both the Central as well as the state governments.

The auto fuel prices are revised on a daily basis, in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

As concern grew among people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the issue saying that the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed on reducing India’s energy import dependence.

