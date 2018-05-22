Petrol, diesel prices at an all-time high, Twitterati reveal hilarious ways to travel in India now

What are your thoughts about the recent price hike in petrol and diesel prices across the country? (Source: PTI) What are your thoughts about the recent price hike in petrol and diesel prices across the country? (Source: PTI)

The alarming rate of fuel price hike has left many Indians shocked as petrol and diesel rates crossed Rs 80 and Rs 70 respectively. The escalating petrol prices touched fresh record levels in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday (May 22), at Rs 76.87 and Rs 84.70 per litre respectively, up from Rs Rs 76.57 and Rs 84.40 on Monday. With this increment, petrol has touched an all-time-high, breaking the previous record of Rs 76.06 per litre in New Delhi on September 14, 2013 — almost five years back!

Across the four metropolitan cities, prices rose around 30 paise on Tuesday. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price was at a near-five-year high of Rs 79.53, up 29 paise from Monday. In Chennai, the fuel cost rose by 32 paise from Monday’s price of Rs 79.47 per litre.

The skyrocketing fuel prices have left many citizens fuming, and many took to social media to vent their anger as well as to find out why the prices have to be raised so often. While opposition parties have lambasted the Government for their policies, Netizens are growing impatient with the regular hike. Some tried to deal with the stress with a dash of sarcasm and humour.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the fresh increase in prices:

Why are we so unique. We are the only country where taxes on petrol & diesel are 100% over the cost of refining plus dealer margin. What Indians pay for a litre of petrol is 40% of per capita income per day. For all other nations it is less than 3%.Why are we like this? — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) May 21, 2018

World over price of petrol in indian Rupees.

The apathy is india supplies fuel to Bhutan and srilanka and they sell at 52 and 59 rupees.#Hail #Mogambo #khushhua pic.twitter.com/LocbzOSlL5 — Murli Hariharan (@MurliHariharan) May 22, 2018

When there were promises of “acche din”, it was never mentioned for whom they will be. We just assumed they’d be for people…

Ha-Ha 😒😒#fuelpricehike — Sanket Narvekar (@SanketNarvekar2) May 22, 2018

@dpradhanbjp please reduce excise on petroleum products for relief of Public as on today public of India are really tired of price hike in petrol and diesel — Rashmin mehta (@Rashminmehta3) May 22, 2018

Now they are increasing the price so that when election come they reduce to get some votes…#FuelOnFire #FuelPriceHike #FuelPrice — Vinay Nagrani (@Vinaynagrani) May 22, 2018

Government of India makes sure we don’t roam out too much by hiking the fuel prices. May be Metro Rail and Public Transport would be an option. #FuelOnFire #FuelPrice — Feroz Hussain (@ferozhussain_) May 22, 2018

Acche din!! Only thing which growing in our nation is #FuelPrice #FuelPriceHike #petrolpricehike — Ragenth Kumar (@ragenth16) May 21, 2018

May your happiness increase like Petrol Price,

May your sorrow fall like Indian Rupee. #petrolpricehike #Petrol #petrolhike — Mojahid sohrab (@Mojahidsohrab) May 22, 2018

@amazonIN @Flipkart

Can you guys please to retail petrol/diesel as well?

I’ll buy a lifetime membership honestly#FuelPriceHike — KnottyKev (@knottykev) May 22, 2018

Fuel price hikes takes us back to the Stone Age with the Flintstones 😂✌🏽pic.twitter.com/wgvXeIMkFp — ♔Kurt Morris (@morris_kurt) May 22, 2018

By 2019 petrol price will reach Rs. 2019/- per litre — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 21, 2018

Acche Din toh sirf Petrol Pump walon ke aaye hai…#PeTrolled #FuelPriceHike #FuelLootBySuitBoot — Shareq Inamdar (@itssrq) May 22, 2018

Petrol pump attendant: “Sir, please don’t use your cellphone. Aag lag sakti hai.” Me: *looks at petrol’s price per litre on the machine* Attendant: *looks at diesel’s price on the machine* Me: *looks at the attendant* Attendant: *looks back at me* “Koi nahi sir, laga do aag” — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 22, 2018

Actually, fuel price zyada nahin hain. Humare khareedne ki shakti kam ho gayi hain.#FuelPriceHike #flopgoverment — Wassi-m (@wasim_mirajkar) May 22, 2018

If Axe launches a petrol fragrance deodorant, for once, they might actually make something that attracts girls. #FuelPriceHike #petrolpricehike — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) May 22, 2018

Sab nazar ka khel hai, jahan se main dekh raha hoon, Rupaya uth raha hai, petrol gir raha hai #Fuel #FuelPriceHike #Rupee pic.twitter.com/Y3kxe9kIoJ — prerna (@prernao2) May 22, 2018

There have been demands from various quarters, including industry associations such as Ficci and Assocham, for a reduction in fuel excise duties and inclusion of automobile fuels under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

On Monday, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is considering ways to keep the rising transport fuel prices in check.

