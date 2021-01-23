scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Pet owner dresses pug as groom, post goes viral as dog gets ‘rishtas’ online

The pug's parents said they were looking for a beautiful girl for their Malayali boy, as it was seen wearing a Kasavu Mundu.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 23, 2021 2:25:27 pm
Screenshot of the original Facebook post has gone viral across social media sites.

In the age of social media, looking for a future marriage prospect online has become a common practice. Now, a pet owner in Kerala has hit the internet in search of a future partner for his dog.

Donning a traditional Kasavu Mundu and a pink shirt, the adorable pooch was seen standing in one image, while another showed him sitting before a Sadya, consisting of a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf in Kerala. “If anyone’s looking for a handsome Malayali boy to get your beautiful daughter married off to… ;),” the caption accompanying the photos read.

The photo of the undated post went viral when a Twitter user shared it on the micro-blogging site, soon leading it to spread on other platforms and memes pages as well. “Tbh (to be honest) only reason I’m still on Facebook is for Indian dog parents groups! So EXTRA. Never disappoints,” the user wrote online sharing the image.

People on social media loved the sweet post and the couldn’t get enough of the dog’s cuteness with many lining up and sharing images of suitable prospects.

Indian households often go overboard while pampering their furry family members and recreate many traditional ceremonies just for them. From godhbharia to welcoming the new pet as a bride, numerous stories and videos of desi pets have taken social media by storm in the recent past.

