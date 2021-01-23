Pet owner dresses pug as groom, post goes viral as dog gets ‘rishtas’ online

Screenshot of the original Facebook post has gone viral across social media sites.

In the age of social media, looking for a future marriage prospect online has become a common practice. Now, a pet owner in Kerala has hit the internet in search of a future partner for his dog.

Donning a traditional Kasavu Mundu and a pink shirt, the adorable pooch was seen standing in one image, while another showed him sitting before a Sadya, consisting of a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf in Kerala. “If anyone’s looking for a handsome Malayali boy to get your beautiful daughter married off to… ;),” the caption accompanying the photos read.

The photo of the undated post went viral when a Twitter user shared it on the micro-blogging site, soon leading it to spread on other platforms and memes pages as well. “Tbh (to be honest) only reason I’m still on Facebook is for Indian dog parents groups! So EXTRA. Never disappoints,” the user wrote online sharing the image.

Tbh only reason I’m still on Facebook is for Indian dog parents groups! So EXTRA. Never disappoints pic.twitter.com/wCo0LkcCyT — Damini Shrivastava (@DammitDamini) January 22, 2021

People on social media loved the sweet post and the couldn’t get enough of the dog’s cuteness with many lining up and sharing images of suitable prospects.

This dog looks better than most guys in my college batch. College in those days was bell bottoms and printed shirts with embroidery. — kathryn (@katfromahat) January 22, 2021

Found it. The best thing on Twitter today 🤣 https://t.co/Jzt3GfQT0t — Simi B Good (@SimiBGood) January 22, 2021

Indian households often go overboard while pampering their furry family members and recreate many traditional ceremonies just for them. From godhbharia to welcoming the new pet as a bride, numerous stories and videos of desi pets have taken social media by storm in the recent past.