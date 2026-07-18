Watch: Pet dog lunges at 3 girls inside Mumbai lift, CCTV video sparks outrage

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many social media users debating pet owners’ responsibilities in common residential spaces.

A tense moment inside the lift of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad West has left residents alarmed after a pet dog suddenly turned aggressive and tried to lunge at three young girls inside the elevator.

The incident occurred on Friday at Sheth Irene tower, and was caught on the building’s CCTV cameras. The footage, which has now gone viral across social media, shows a woman stepping into the lift with her pet dog while three young girls were already inside.

As the lift doors shut, the dog unexpectedly became agitated and repeatedly lunged towards the girls, leaving them visibly terrified inside the cramped space. While two of the girls ran out, the owner was seen making repeated attempts to hold the dog back and regain control as one of the girls, who remained inside, tried to keep her distance.