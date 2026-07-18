Watch: Pet dog lunges at 3 girls inside Mumbai lift, CCTV video sparks outrage

A tense moment inside the lift of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad West has left residents alarmed after a pet dog suddenly turned aggressive and tried to lunge at three young girls inside the elevator.
The incident occurred on Friday at Sheth Irene tower, and was caught on the building’s CCTV cameras. The footage, which has now gone viral across social media, shows a woman stepping into the lift with her pet dog while three young girls were already inside.
As the lift doors shut, the dog unexpectedly became agitated and repeatedly lunged towards the girls, leaving them visibly terrified inside the cramped space. While two of the girls ran out, the owner was seen making repeated attempts to hold the dog back and regain control as one of the girls, who remained inside, tried to keep her distance.
When the lift reached its floor and the doors opened, the girl quickly tried to get out. The dog, however, made another attempt to rush after her before the owner managed to pull it back in time, preventing the situation from escalating further. Thankfully, none of the girls suffered any serious injuries.
A shocking incident unfolded inside the lift of the Sheth Irene high-rise tower in Malad West when a pet dog suddenly turned aggressive and allegedly tried to attack three young girls.
According to CCTV footage that has since gone viral on social media, a woman entered the lift… pic.twitter.com/nUy3jEqX0S
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According to a News18 report shared on Instagram, the police said the dog owner had all the necessary licences. No case has been registered as no formal complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.
The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many social media users debating pet owners’ responsibilities in common residential spaces. Several people said owners should avoid taking pets into crowded lifts, especially if the animals are uncomfortable around strangers.
One user wrote, “In this case, I m siding with the dog lady. At least she had the common sense to cover the dog’s face before taking it out. That alone saved people from getting bitten. Many dog owners still fail to grasp such a basic responsibility.”
Another commented, “This dog owner was useless fellow. She should know how to hold a dog close to her especially when she know how her dog would behave with other people in public area like elevators. She should never enter with this dog in elevator again.”
A third user added, “Atleast she tried to handle the dog and She used Muzzle (protective covering placed over a dog’s mouth) on her dog. Dog couldn’t have biten the girls only scratches from finger nails could be possible. But still it’s a Pitbull which is banned.”