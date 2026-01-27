‘Loyalty humans can’t afford’: Pet dog guards teen’s body for 4 days in Himachal’s freezing snowfall

Vikasit Rana, 19, and his 13-year-old cousin Piyush Kumar went missing after trekking to the Bharmani Mata Temple in Bharmour

A tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district has become a powerful story of devotion, leaving many shaken.

Vikasit Rana, 19, and his 13-year-old cousin Piyush Kumar went missing on January 23 after trekking to the Bharmani Mata Temple in Bharmour, where they had gone to record videos. Heavy snowfall soon cut off access to the area, making rescue efforts difficult. When teams finally managed to reach the remote, snow-covered site days later, they discovered Piyush’s body, and next to him, a dog that had refused to abandon him.

For nearly four days, the dog remained beside the young boy in brutal conditions, enduring icy winds, deep snow, and complete isolation, without food or water. While drones and helicopters scanned the region from the air, the animal stayed on the ground, standing watch in silence. Rescue workers said the dog showed no signs of aggression or panic, only calm resolve.