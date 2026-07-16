Pet dog dies after owner’s death in Madhya Pradesh

In a heartbreaking incident, a 15-year-old pet dog died moments after accompanying the funeral procession of its owner. The incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district.

Pradeep Jain, 67, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, PTI reported. His body was brought to his home in Betul on Sunday evening, where family members said his longtime pet dog, Duggu, immediately sensed something was wrong.

According to the family, Duggu became distressed after Jain’s body arrived. Although the dog was kept in another room, it remained restless throughout the night, barking repeatedly and trying to reach its owner, the report added.

Pet dog sits beside owner’s bier

On Monday morning, before the funeral procession began, family members allowed Duggu to sit beside Jain one final time. They said the dog quietly stayed near his owner for several minutes before walking back inside the house.