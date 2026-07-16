Pet dog dies after owner’s death in Madhya Pradesh

In a heartbreaking incident, a 15-year-old pet dog died moments after accompanying the funeral procession of its owner. The incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district.
Pradeep Jain, 67, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, PTI reported. His body was brought to his home in Betul on Sunday evening, where family members said his longtime pet dog, Duggu, immediately sensed something was wrong.
According to the family, Duggu became distressed after Jain’s body arrived. Although the dog was kept in another room, it remained restless throughout the night, barking repeatedly and trying to reach its owner, the report added.
On Monday morning, before the funeral procession began, family members allowed Duggu to sit beside Jain one final time. They said the dog quietly stayed near his owner for several minutes before walking back inside the house.
Further, Duggu walked alongside the bier for a short distance before suddenly collapsing and dying. The family believes the elderly dog, who had been with Jain for 15 years, could not bear the loss of the man it had spent most of its life with, the report stated.
Pradeep Jain’s younger brother, Dilip Jain, said Duggu had been a part of the family since he was a puppy and shared an exceptionally close bond with his owner.
“He would wait eagerly for my brother to return home every day. They often ate meals together, and whenever my brother fell ill, Duggu would stop eating and become unwell too,” PTI quoted Dilip.
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The incident quickly gained momentum on social media, drawing a wave of reactions. “Most purest and loyal living being of universe,” a user wrote. “May their soul rest in peace. Dogs are the best companion,” another user commented.
“If a man loves a dog, he is a man. If the dog loves him back he is surely a good man,” a third user reacted