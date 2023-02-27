scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Person carries Oxford dictionary to Shashi Tharoor’s talk, netizens says they’re ‘fully prepared’

Tharoor spoke at The Lungleng Show, a talk show, in Nagaland on February 22.

Shashi Tharoor Nagaland talk

It is no secret that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is erudite and his vast vocabulary reflects this. People often poke fun at veteran politician’s expansive vocabulary and much to their delight, Tharoor often participates in the joke.

Earlier last week, Tharoor spoke at The Lungleng Show, a talk show, in Nagaland on February 22. A video from the event, which shows an attendee carrying an Oxford dictionary to the talk, is going viral.

It is unclear who took this video. On Sunday, the talk show host R Lungleng shared this video on Facebook and wrote, “Best Takeaway. Somebody here cared enough to bring Oxford Dictionary to listen to Dr. Shashi Tharoor speak😅”.

Commenting on this video, many people revealed that they related to the act of carrying a dictionary. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Whoever that’s fully prepared..”. Another person revealed, “Would do the same had I attended..”.

In June 2020, comedian Saloni Gaur shared a video in which she imitated Tharoor and joked about how he would respond to memes that drew similarities between him and a character from Sushmita Sen’s web series, Aarya.

The 66-year-old politician replied to this video and tweeted, “Tharoor soon reacted to the video saying, “Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian… Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:33 IST
Venkatesh heaps praise on Ram Charan at a wedding in the US: ‘All the awards go to Ram Charan’

Best of Express
Must Read
