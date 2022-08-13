scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Watch: Period pain simulator at Kochi mall proves unbearable for some, eye-opener for others

Instagram user Agrim Prakash said that until he tried the simulator, he was not empathetic when women complained about menstrual cramps.

By: Trends Desk | Kochi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 3:32:00 pm
period cramps, period cramps simulator, cup of life, men feel period cramps, periods, menstruation, indian expressThe #feelthepain event was held as part of Cup of Life, an initiative by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden to promote menstrual hygiene and break taboos.

Ask anyone who menstruates and they would invariably list period cramps as one of their chief monthly woes. And while one can hardly wish the pain away, it is also not easy to describe the experience to those who do not menstruate. Well, not anymore.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has set up a period pain simulator facility at the Lulu Mall in Kochi where several people came forward to know what it is like to experience menstrual cramps. Now a video featuring their vivid reactions has surfaced online.

ALSO READ |‘Cup of life’: Kerala MP to distribute one lakh menstrual cups for free

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Agrim Prakash (@aggieprakash.exe)

The #feelthepain event was held as part of Cup of Life, an initiative by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden to promote menstrual hygiene and break taboos. The clip shared by Cup of Life’s Instagram handle shows several men crying out loud and struggling to bear the pain induced by the simulator.

Asked if he had tried the period pain simulator himself, the MP replied: “I am going to. I did once. It’s not painful. It’s painful in a very irritating way.”

The clip was also shared by Instagram user Agrim Prakash who is also seen trying the simulator and finding it unbearable. “I once read somewhere that in American Sign Language, the sign for having your period is basically punching yourself in the face… I was today years old when I found out what this joke meant,” read the caption of the video.

Prakash, a 30-year-old digital storyteller, told indianexpress.com that it was an eye-opening experience for him. “As a man I have never experienced period cramps in my life. It was really painful and an eye-opening experience for me. I gained a lot of insight into the plight of women during periods. Later, I went and read about period cramps and learnt that about 84% of women experience it.”

Prakash said he was not empathetic earlier when women complained about period cramps. “I was of the stance that ‘you can bear it, it’s the period pain’, but from now on, I will never do that,” he added.

Advertisement

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Akhil Imanuel, project coordinator of Cup of Life, said the pain induced by the simulator was only a fraction of the ache experienced during actual period cramps. “Still, many could not tolerate the maximum intensity of pain induced by the simulator.”

He added that the event was held to promote conversations about menstruation on an open forum. “People were actually taken aback after hearing about periods. While several people came up to experience the pain, there was a sort of reluctance among the public,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cup of life (@cupoflife_net)

A similar event was held at Utopia Dystopia, an art, design and tech festival in Kochi in July this year. Back then, Eden had tried the simulator and said it was “really, really weird”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

In a bid to promote the use of menstrual cups, which are an eco-friendly alternative to disposable sanitary napkins, Hibi Eden aims to distribute free menstrual cups to more than one lakh beneficiaries in his constituency within 24 hours as part of the ‘Cup of Life’ campaign. The event, which aims to create a world record, will be held on August 30 and 31.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 03:03:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

‘Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, but Mahar’: Caste panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claim

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

‘Why donating organs is not about insulting the dead, it is about saving lives’

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement