Saturday, June 26, 2021
Latest news

Can you spot it? Photographer shares snap of camouflaged leopard cub, leaves netizens stunned

The stunning picture was taken from Karnataka's Kabini forest reserve.

New Delhi
June 26, 2021 4:56:37 pm
While a few users spotted the cub quickly, others had a hard time locating it. in the image.

Netizens love a good dose of optical illusions and puzzles and if it involves animals — known for their superb camouflaging techniques — things get more interesting. Now, a photograph of leopards from a forest in Karnataka has left many on social media scratching their heads.

Mohan Thomas, a wildlife and nature photographer, recently shared an image showing a mother leopard and her cub resting on the branch of a tree. The picture was taken from one of his jungle safari trips in the Kabini forest reserve, he said. While the mother leopard is seen visibly stretching across the branch, the young one is seen in a near-perfect camouflaged position.

Tagging IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, Mohan asked, “Can you spot a young leopard cub’s face?”



Kaswan, who loves sharing such nature puzzles with his followers, retweeted the tweet asking people: “How many leopards?”

The photo got many intrigued on the microblogging site, who tried to take a closer look to find the animal. While praising the photographer for the stunning click, netizens called it a ‘perfect disguise’. Many users also said they struggled to spot it and that they could find it only after looking at the answers in the comments.

For those still struggling, the photographer finally revealed where to see to spot the little cub.

