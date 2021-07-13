Watch: People struggle to cross damaged bridge in Uttarakhand

In the 46-second clip, a group of five people are seen trying to cross the Amlawa river.

Incessant rains have hit several areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, wreaking havoc in the states. As several pictures and videos on Twitter show the horrors of flash floods in Dharamshala, a clip of people trying to cross a dangerously flooded bridge over Dehradun district’s Amlawa river has surfaced on social media.

In the 46-second clip, a group of five people are seen trying to cross the Amlawa river via a partially immersed temporary bridge, which looks damaged due to the heavy rains. Holding each other’s arms, the group tries to stay steady as they cross the flooded area.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | People trying to cross Amlawa River via a temporary bridge, which was damaged due to heavy rainfall, in Dehradun district#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/sg7L17nPEA — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Landslides have been triggered by rains in several areas across Uttarakhand. Earlier a landslide at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district blocked the Gangotri national highway, ANI reported.