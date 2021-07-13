scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Watch: People struggle to cross damaged bridge in Uttarakhand

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2021 8:13:34 pm
monsoon india, heavy rainfall, himachal pradesh, flash floods, landslide, uttarakhand, heavy rainfall himachal, flood dharamshala, landslide Uttarakhand, national highway blocked rain, landslide chamoli, shimla manali rainIn the 46-second clip, a group of five people are seen trying to cross the Amlawa river.

Incessant rains have hit several areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, wreaking havoc in the states. As several pictures and videos on Twitter show the horrors of flash floods in Dharamshala, a clip of people trying to cross a dangerously flooded bridge over Dehradun district’s Amlawa river has surfaced on social media.

In the 46-second clip, a group of five people are seen trying to cross the Amlawa river via a partially immersed temporary bridge, which looks damaged due to the heavy rains. Holding each other’s arms, the group tries to stay steady as they cross the flooded area.

Watch the video here:

Landslides have been triggered by rains in several areas across Uttarakhand. Earlier a landslide at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district blocked the Gangotri national highway, ANI reported.

