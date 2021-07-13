Watch: People struggle to cross damaged bridge in Uttarakhand

Updated: July 13, 2021 8:13:34 pm
Incessant rains have hit several areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, wreaking havoc in the states. As several pictures and videos on Twitter show the horrors of flash floods in Dharamshala, a clip of people trying to cross a dangerously flooded bridge over Dehradun district’s Amlawa river has surfaced on social media.
In the 46-second clip, a group of five people are seen trying to cross the Amlawa river via a partially immersed temporary bridge, which looks damaged due to the heavy rains. Holding each other’s arms, the group tries to stay steady as they cross the flooded area.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | People trying to cross Amlawa River via a temporary bridge, which was damaged due to heavy rainfall, in Dehradun district#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/sg7L17nPEA
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
Landslides have been triggered by rains in several areas across Uttarakhand. Earlier a landslide at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district blocked the Gangotri national highway, ANI reported.
Uttarakhand | A landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district, blocked the Gangotri national highway yesterday.
According to the district administration, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to restore the highway. pic.twitter.com/apnUycFqWx
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-