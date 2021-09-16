‘Chai, Chai Tea Latte’: People share honest memes on life ‘before and after Instagram’

While some had a quirky and funny take, others kept it 'real' about their lives before and after Instagram.

There is hardly anyone who isn’t on Instagram these days. From sharing photos of every food you eat to every place you visit, the Facebook Inc’s photo app has become an integral part of our lives. However, a lot has changed since the app came into existence. So, in a funny way, people are sharing how their lives have changed before and after joining Instagram.