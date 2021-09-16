‘Chai, Chai Tea Latte’: People share honest memes on life ‘before and after Instagram’

Updated: September 16, 2021 11:14:27 pm
There is hardly anyone who isn’t on Instagram these days. From sharing photos of every food you eat to every place you visit, the Facebook Inc’s photo app has become an integral part of our lives. However, a lot has changed since the app came into existence. So, in a funny way, people are sharing how their lives have changed before and after joining Instagram.
Netizens, including brands, have started to weigh in with a dash of humour on how the addictive double tapping has impacted them. Be it using fancy words like ‘philophile’ in bios or making relationships Insta-official, the relatable tweets have struck a chord with desi folks online. While some had some sarcastic takes, other ‘kept it real’. Check out some of the funniest entries to the trend here:
Before Instagram: waiting for them to message 24×7
After Instagram: sliding into their DMs 24×7
— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: Paytm
After Instagram: Binod
— Paytm (@Paytm) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram : No friends.
After Instagram : Still same. No friends.
— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram : Facebook.
After Instagram : Twitter.
— Piyushjaiswal (@d3simerollin) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: Paratha
After Instagram: Quesadilla
— shruti (@JustShruting) September 16, 2021
Before instagram : Chhole Bhature
After instagram : chickpea curry with indian fried flatbreads
— Dipanshi!! (@DipanshiGuptaa) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: Chai
After Instagram: Chai Tea Latte
— Meha (@BitchMastaani) September 16, 2021
*Birthday celebrations*
before instagram vs after instagram pic.twitter.com/VHz0RnlkbD
— STARK humour (@sid__stark) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: Maggie
After Instagram: Maggie milk shake pic.twitter.com/hg2jolxYJR
— Shinchan 🇮🇳 (@TriggeredArmy21) September 16, 2021
Influencers be like –
Before Instagram After Instagram pic.twitter.com/syQGW2WHo0
— Kaagaz Scanner (@KaagazS) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram – I need to study mere exams aarh hai
After Instagram – Account deactivate krke sbko btana padega na re baba pic.twitter.com/019mZpfGXc
— Sarcasm_hub4 (@Darkwolfjazz1) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: I’m leaving
After Instagram: pic.twitter.com/c7m1LOLJTR
— प्रखर भारत (युवा भारत) (@VOICEOFBHARAT_) September 16, 2021
Before instagram : Chill life
After instagram : pic.twitter.com/xMhZ10xvtX
— Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram – my heart knows what I want
After Instagram – this filter tells you what you want
— S. (@daalmakhniiii) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: Nature lover
After Instagram: pluviophile, nephophile, phalanaphile, dhimkanaphile.
— Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: I don’t have any talents.
After Instagram: Please like my page.
— Sanzzz (@that_memer_girl) September 16, 2021
