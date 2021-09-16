scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
‘Chai, Chai Tea Latte’: People share honest memes on life ‘before and after Instagram’

Be it using fancy words like 'philophile' in bios or making relationships Insta-official, the relatable tweets have struck a chord with desi folks online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 16, 2021 11:14:27 pm
While some had a quirky and funny take, others kept it 'real' about their lives before and after Instagram.

There is hardly anyone who isn’t on Instagram these days. From sharing photos of every food you eat to every place you visit, the Facebook Inc’s photo app has become an integral part of our lives. However, a lot has changed since the app came into existence. So, in a funny way, people are sharing how their lives have changed before and after joining Instagram.

Netizens, including brands, have started to weigh in with a dash of humour on how the addictive double tapping has impacted them. Be it using fancy words like ‘philophile’ in bios or making relationships Insta-official, the relatable tweets have struck a chord with desi folks online. While some had some sarcastic takes, other ‘kept it real’. Check out some of the funniest entries to the trend here:

