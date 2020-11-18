Why ‘first salary’ is trending on Twitter and the many memes it inspired

While many were nostalgic about first salary others shared jokes.

It may not be the first of the month but conversations and screenshots about people’s salaries were trending on Twitter. That’s because most people were sharing the first paychecks they received at work and ‘First Salary’ was one of the top trends in India.

It began when when a Twitter user from Bengaluru asked people to post the details of their first paycheck. The user also asked people to mention the age at which they received their first salary, its source and the amount.

What was your first Income, source and at which age?? Share those moments in comments

🧡🧡#JustAskingForReaseachPurpose

😜😜👆 — Shwet’s 🇮🇳 (@Savalgishweta) November 17, 2020

Soon, many people around the country, including politicians, bureaucrats and celebrities joined in. While some just mentioned these three aspects, many spoke about how much it meant to them.

First Salary 3000 … Age 17 https://t.co/WRRmUQIXb4 — RJ Raunac (@rjraunac) November 17, 2020

First Salary- Rs 80

Age-18

Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college. https://t.co/SmxrV3E2Xf — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 18, 2020

First earning (not salary) 1500. Age 21. Spent on buying a box of floppy disk from Nehru Place, to store data of 1993 elections, which eventually started @CvoterIndia . https://t.co/tT6mvDUs4A — Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) November 18, 2020

First salary – Rs 150

Age – 16

Gave tuition to class one student. All subjects in Kolkata. ❣ https://t.co/WJ1YlfHeUi — Ram Kamal । राम कमल (@Ramkamal) November 18, 2020

First Salary Rs.250/-

Visiting card salesman

Age – 16 https://t.co/Iqy1UkRYTt — Singai GRamachandran (@RamaAIADMK) November 18, 2020

First salary : 11000

Source : HCL technologies (chennai)

Age : 24 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png I do still remember , I bought one kg of rice and I cooked and I had all alone. .. That was the great feeling ever 🤩🤩 Thank you for bringing back those memories 😍 https://t.co/GBo82AGBEH — sabarish (@Saba69Sabarish) November 18, 2020

First Salary – Rs 65

Age – 20

Clerk at an accountancy firm Dev Anand pic.twitter.com/om0P7S4mtQ — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) November 18, 2020

But soon, many started sharing memes.

Age 21

First salary – 1 cr

Source – Income tax छापा on पापा — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) November 18, 2020

First Salary : 15,00,000

Age : 21

Source : Jan Dhan Account — To Be Honest (@Mast_Kalandar7) November 18, 2020

First salary: ₹45,00,000

Age: 32

Source: Dowry — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) November 17, 2020

First salary: Rs 30-50

Age. : 11yrs

From. : Ghr ke Purane Newspaper pic.twitter.com/7ElQ3VxGmK — Shækh Sajid Saghir (@shaekhsajid) November 18, 2020

First salary – 5 Rs

Age 21

Source – gpay pic.twitter.com/QzpyANDmQW — Pranjal Patil (@iPranjalPatil) November 18, 2020

First Salary- 51

Age-18

Source- Dost ki daya pic.twitter.com/pfUIrMMVIS — Akash K. Verma (@Akash_sept11) November 18, 2020

Age 21

First Salary- 50 Rs

Occupation – Acting Vo bhi overacting ke kaat liye🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ckne4o08Wg — Anurag Bansal (@its_anuragb) November 18, 2020

Age 18 or Age 21 First salary: 10rs

Source: road pe gira mila🚩🙏 pic.twitter.com/5lzPnBeucH — Yours Krishnà 💞 (@An_Omnipresent) November 18, 2020

*People posting their first salary details* Me (who haven’t done anything yet) pic.twitter.com/SQJBr3XSM5 — Vivek Parte 🇮🇳 (@VivekParte98) November 18, 2020

Everyone is tweeting about #FirstSalary

Unemployeds including me; pic.twitter.com/C8xS5oEL4k — Rishabh yadav (@Rishabh43959521) November 18, 2020

#FirstSalary trending on tweeter… They are telling their first salary and age at that time on Twitter right now** Dear people🙄 pic.twitter.com/23DgwHk59Q — Bhagirath Vala (@bhagivala13) November 18, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd