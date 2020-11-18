scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Why ‘first salary’ is trending on Twitter and the many memes it inspired

It began when when a Twitter user from Bengaluru asked people to post the details of their first paycheck. The user also asked people to mention the age at which they received their first salary, its source and the amount.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 18, 2020 6:16:35 pm
first salary, first salary trend, first salary memes, people share first salary, first salary jokes, first salary viral trend, indian expressWhile many were nostalgic about first salary others shared jokes.

It may not be the first of the month but conversations and screenshots about people’s salaries were trending on Twitter. That’s because most people were sharing the first paychecks they received at work and ‘First Salary’ was one of the top trends in India.

Soon, many people around the country, including politicians, bureaucrats and celebrities joined in. While some just mentioned these three aspects, many spoke about how much it meant to them.

But soon, many started sharing memes.

