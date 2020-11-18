Why ‘first salary’ is trending on Twitter and the many memes it inspired

It may not be the first of the month but conversations and screenshots about people’s salaries were trending on Twitter. That’s because most people were sharing the first paychecks they received at work and ‘First Salary’ was one of the top trends in India.
It began when when a Twitter user from Bengaluru asked people to post the details of their first paycheck. The user also asked people to mention the age at which they received their first salary, its source and the amount.
What was your first Income, source and at which age??
Share those moments in comments
— Shwet’s 🇮🇳 (@Savalgishweta) November 17, 2020
Soon, many people around the country, including politicians, bureaucrats and celebrities joined in. While some just mentioned these three aspects, many spoke about how much it meant to them.
First Salary 3000 … Age 17 https://t.co/WRRmUQIXb4
— RJ Raunac (@rjraunac) November 17, 2020
First Salary- Rs 80
Age-18
Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college. https://t.co/SmxrV3E2Xf
— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 18, 2020
First earning (not salary) 1500.
Age 21.
Spent on buying a box of floppy disk from Nehru Place, to store data of 1993 elections, which eventually started @CvoterIndia . https://t.co/tT6mvDUs4A
— Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) November 18, 2020
First salary – Rs 150
Age – 16
Gave tuition to class one student. All subjects in Kolkata. ❣ https://t.co/WJ1YlfHeUi
— Ram Kamal । राम कमल (@Ramkamal) November 18, 2020
First Salary Rs.250/-
Visiting card salesman
Age – 16 https://t.co/Iqy1UkRYTt
— Singai GRamachandran (@RamaAIADMK) November 18, 2020
First salary : 11000
Source : HCL technologies (chennai)
Age : 24
I do still remember , I bought one kg of rice and I cooked and I had all alone. .. That was the great feeling ever 🤩🤩 Thank you for bringing back those memories 😍 https://t.co/GBo82AGBEH
— sabarish (@Saba69Sabarish) November 18, 2020
First Salary – Rs 65
Age – 20
Clerk at an accountancy firm
Dev Anand pic.twitter.com/om0P7S4mtQ
— Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) November 18, 2020
But soon, many started sharing memes.
Age 21
First salary – 1 cr
Source – Income tax छापा on पापा
— bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) November 18, 2020
First Salary : 15,00,000
Age : 21
Source : Jan Dhan Account
— To Be Honest (@Mast_Kalandar7) November 18, 2020
First salary: ₹45,00,000
Age: 32
Source: Dowry
— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) November 17, 2020
First salary: Rs 30-50
Age. : 11yrs
From. : Ghr ke Purane Newspaper pic.twitter.com/7ElQ3VxGmK
— Shækh Sajid Saghir (@shaekhsajid) November 18, 2020
First salary – 5 Rs
Age 21
Source – gpay pic.twitter.com/QzpyANDmQW
— Pranjal Patil (@iPranjalPatil) November 18, 2020
First Salary- 51
Age-18
Source- Dost ki daya pic.twitter.com/pfUIrMMVIS
— Akash K. Verma (@Akash_sept11) November 18, 2020
Age 21
First Salary- 50 Rs
Occupation – Acting
Vo bhi overacting ke kaat liye🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ckne4o08Wg
— Anurag Bansal (@its_anuragb) November 18, 2020
Name : Pappu
First Salary : -20,00,000
Source: Laxmi Chit Fund pic.twitter.com/KJdEHQ2A20
— IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) November 17, 2020
Age 18 or Age 21
First salary: 10rs
Source: road pe gira mila🚩🙏 pic.twitter.com/5lzPnBeucH
— Yours Krishnà 💞 (@An_Omnipresent) November 18, 2020
*People posting their first salary details*
Me (who haven’t done anything yet) pic.twitter.com/SQJBr3XSM5
— Vivek Parte 🇮🇳 (@VivekParte98) November 18, 2020
Everyone is tweeting about #FirstSalary
Unemployeds including me; pic.twitter.com/C8xS5oEL4k
— Rishabh yadav (@Rishabh43959521) November 18, 2020
After this #FirstSalary trend on twitter : pic.twitter.com/f08QfVZjM2
— Bhatakti Aatmaa (@BhataktiAatmaa_) November 18, 2020
#FirstSalary trending on tweeter… They are telling their first salary and age at that time on Twitter right now**
Dear people🙄 pic.twitter.com/23DgwHk59Q
— Bhagirath Vala (@bhagivala13) November 18, 2020
My #firstsalary to me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eZv9vL5DQY
— Rohid Sofi (@SupremeeN) November 18, 2020
