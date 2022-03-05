scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
‘Power of unity’: People in UP push away portion of train after fire breaks out in a coach

After a fire broke out in a coach of a train, passengers helped to push away the rest of the train in a bid to save it from the flames.

New Delhi
Updated: March 5, 2022 3:21:41 pm
The incident was caught on camera at UP's Daurala railway station.

Seeing a fire while most people may run away, some people in Uttar Pradesh joined their forces to do just the opposite. After a fire broke out in a coach of a train, passengers helped to push away the rest of the train in a bid to save it from the flames. The moment, caught on camera, is now earning plaudits online.

Saturday, a fire broke in two coaches of a passenger train which was going from Saharanpur to Delhi, PTI reported. The incident happened at Daurala railway station near Meerut and soon the raging flames also spread to the train’s engine.

With help from passengers, the railway station staff immediately detached the coaches from the engine, preventing any major accident. Footage showed scores of people pushing the train along the platform, while people cheered filming the rare sight.

Watch the moment here:

“Unity IS THE ULTIMATE POWER,” one person commented. “First time seeing people pushing train, wow,” another added.

The train left Saharanpur at 5.30 am and when it was arriving at the Daurala station, smoke was seen rising from one of its compartments. “The train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am and two coaches had caught fire by that time,” Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told PTI.

Sharma added that passengers travelling inside the coaches were safely evacuated and no one was injured. The fire department later took control of the situation and put out the fire, which briefly disrupted the traffic. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Live Blog

