‘Power of unity’: People in UP push away portion of train after fire breaks out in a coach

Updated: March 5, 2022 3:21:41 pm
Seeing a fire while most people may run away, some people in Uttar Pradesh joined their forces to do just the opposite. After a fire broke out in a coach of a train, passengers helped to push away the rest of the train in a bid to save it from the flames. The moment, caught on camera, is now earning plaudits online.
Saturday, a fire broke in two coaches of a passenger train which was going from Saharanpur to Delhi, PTI reported. The incident happened at Daurala railway station near Meerut and soon the raging flames also spread to the train’s engine.
With help from passengers, the railway station staff immediately detached the coaches from the engine, preventing any major accident. Footage showed scores of people pushing the train along the platform, while people cheered filming the rare sight.
Watch the moment here:
Only in UP- after fire broke out in a train compartment, locals helped push the train in Meerut’s Daurala. pic.twitter.com/fBSexNjzCe
— Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) March 5, 2022
“Unity IS THE ULTIMATE POWER,” one person commented. “First time seeing people pushing train, wow,” another added.
Power of the superpower!!!
India and its people.
— P R D (@PRIYARD) March 5, 2022
First time seeing people pushing train.
Thanks for showing this also in your term.
— Avnish Garg (@AvnishGarg12) March 5, 2022
👏👏 to Passengers , is there not there any spare Loco to Pull remaining fire unaffected coaches.
— Kiran किरण 🇮🇳🇮🇳💙 (@KaeKiran) March 5, 2022
This type of community cooperation videos usually comes from Japan. Delighted and proud to see our people gathered togather for a common goal! Kudos to the leader who brought them all togather. Jai Hind!
— Rakesh Kumar Sahoo (@rakeshxp2007) March 5, 2022
Yes humans can do anything
— Ankit kumar 🇮🇳❤ (@me_ankit_) March 5, 2022
Is this a Bollywood film? https://t.co/fPRaVNG15X
— BG 🖤 (@joBeeGeorgeous) March 5, 2022
Mast hai… https://t.co/D2x8k6UsbO pic.twitter.com/diXA3t2nK2
— Bhopale (@Bhopalee) March 5, 2022
UNITY is strength ,
Best this is no one panic
— Mayank Gupta 🇮🇳 (@MG_gupta14) March 5, 2022
wonderful to see the passengers giving a helping hand!
— V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) March 5, 2022
This represents our collective strength. Whenever untoward situation arises WE STAND TOGETHER.
MY BHARAT MY PRIDE.
— AVIJIT GHATAK (@obhijit4) March 5, 2022
👍👍👍👍 this how you contribute towards your own infra. Good work.
— Dr Chava (@RightArmOffSpin) March 5, 2022
Atamnirbhar bharat at its best. #atamnirbharbharat
— Kanishk Sinha 🇮🇳 (@kanishk111) March 5, 2022
It’s great to see people caring for public property… Made my day.. We are changing towards a good society.
— Shubham Somani (@shubhamsoma20) March 5, 2022
Real Bahubali in real life.
Unity is Strength. 🙏🙏🙏
— AB 🇮🇳 (@AB_Mayrastra) March 5, 2022
This is the power of unity 👏👏
— Sanjay Tatke (@sanjut62) March 5, 2022
2,3,4 wheelers, bus dekhli, ab ye train bhi dekh li, bass ab plane dekhna baki rah gaya..jor laga ke haisha😀
— V!vek gujar (@vgvgin) March 5, 2022
— usman khan (@usmankhan92786) March 5, 2022
The train left Saharanpur at 5.30 am and when it was arriving at the Daurala station, smoke was seen rising from one of its compartments. “The train reached the Daurala station at 7.10 am and two coaches had caught fire by that time,” Meerut City Railway Station Superintendent R P Sharma told PTI.
Sharma added that passengers travelling inside the coaches were safely evacuated and no one was injured. The fire department later took control of the situation and put out the fire, which briefly disrupted the traffic. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.
