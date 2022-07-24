‘The only Maldives I can afford’: Watch people play in flooded streets

Waterlogged roads and flooded homes are not something that are associated with words like fun or entertaining.

However, a recent video on Twitter that shows people playing in flooded streets and homes is changing this notion.

An undated video, which was posted on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the username @smileandraja, shows a group of boys jumping and diving in flooded streets. The video also shows people playfully sliding along a flooded lane. Lastly, it shows a man getting on a chair and then joyfully jumping on the floor of his flooded home.

Any place can be Maldives if you have high imagination and low budget pic.twitter.com/zvsTsoBD4t — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) July 21, 2022

आपदा को अवसर में बदल रहे 🤭🤭🤣🤣🤣😭 — चश्मे वाला 😎 (@itsmesandeep887) July 21, 2022

The onli Maldives i can afford — 💙 (@Alreadysad__) July 21, 2022

omg its sad but its funny lmao — . (@BhaadMeJaoSab) July 21, 2022

Waterpark home coming. — Mahendra burden. (@kamet58) July 21, 2022

आपदा में अवसर — Avinash Kumar (@iavi_kr) July 22, 2022

: nobody : Rajasthani are in Mumbai.. — Rohan Kumar Nayak (@RohanNK369) July 21, 2022

It is unknown when and where these clips were recorded but so far, they have gathered over 19,000 views on social media.

While sharing the video, @smileandraja tweeted, “Any place can be Maldives if you have high imagination and low budget.” Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “The only Maldives i can afford.”

This is not the only video that shows people enjoying waterlogging. Recently, another video had gone viral that showed an auto driver breaking into a dance in the middle of a waterlogged road after his vehicle stopped working. The entertaining clip was posted by comedian and actor Sunil Grover on his Instagram account where it got over one lakh likes.