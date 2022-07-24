‘The only Maldives I can afford’: Watch people play in flooded streets

July 24, 2022 7:16:13 pm
Waterlogged roads and flooded homes are not something that are associated with words like fun or entertaining.
However, a recent video on Twitter that shows people playing in flooded streets and homes is changing this notion.
An undated video, which was posted on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the username @smileandraja, shows a group of boys jumping and diving in flooded streets. The video also shows people playfully sliding along a flooded lane. Lastly, it shows a man getting on a chair and then joyfully jumping on the floor of his flooded home.
Any place can be Maldives if you have high imagination and low budget pic.twitter.com/zvsTsoBD4t
— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) July 21, 2022
आपदा को अवसर में बदल रहे 🤭🤭🤣🤣🤣😭
— चश्मे वाला 😎 (@itsmesandeep887) July 21, 2022
The onli Maldives i can afford
— 💙 (@Alreadysad__) July 21, 2022
omg its sad but its funny lmao
— . (@BhaadMeJaoSab) July 21, 2022
Waterpark home coming.
— Mahendra burden. (@kamet58) July 21, 2022
आपदा में अवसर
— Avinash Kumar (@iavi_kr) July 22, 2022
: nobody
: Rajasthani are in Mumbai..
— Rohan Kumar Nayak (@RohanNK369) July 21, 2022
It is unknown when and where these clips were recorded but so far, they have gathered over 19,000 views on social media.
While sharing the video, @smileandraja tweeted, “Any place can be Maldives if you have high imagination and low budget.” Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “The only Maldives i can afford.”
Subscriber Only Stories
This is not the only video that shows people enjoying waterlogging. Recently, another video had gone viral that showed an auto driver breaking into a dance in the middle of a waterlogged road after his vehicle stopped working. The entertaining clip was posted by comedian and actor Sunil Grover on his Instagram account where it got over one lakh likes.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings for Windies
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
How essential is your choice of mattress when it comes to getting ‘beauty sleep’?
Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild
She-Hulk trailer: Hulk preaches the importance of spandex and yoga; fans get a peek at Daredevil
‘I salute the power of vibrant democratic system of our country’: President Ram Nath Kovind
Directors of Cricket Scotland step down over racism report
ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent
Chandimal and Oshada help steer Sri Lanka to 315-6 vs Pakistan
Majnu Ka Tila, Chandni Chowk to be redeveloped as mega food hubs: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Haryana: CM Khattar announces Rs 20,000 monthly scholarship for student who scored 100 per cent in CBSE Class X exam
Consume this tasty evening snack for its various health benefits
Rapper Kid Cudi storms off stage after crowd hurls bottles at him
‘Haryana’s flag waving high at world level’: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra after World Championships silver