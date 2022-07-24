scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

‘The only Maldives I can afford’: Watch people play in flooded streets

It is not known where and when the viral video was recorded.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 7:16:13 pm
People play in flooded roads, Boys swim in waterlogged roads, People enjoy waterlogging by swimming, Viral video people play around waterlogged streets, Indian Express

Waterlogged roads and flooded homes are not something that are associated with words like fun or entertaining.

However, a recent video on Twitter that shows people playing in flooded streets and homes is changing this notion.

ALSO READ |Watch video: Bikers stop truck, do ‘Nagin Dance’ to its unique horn

An undated video, which was posted on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the username @smileandraja, shows a group of boys jumping and diving in flooded streets. The video also shows people playfully sliding along a flooded lane. Lastly, it shows a man getting on a chair and then joyfully jumping on the floor of his flooded home.

It is unknown when and where these clips were recorded but so far, they have gathered over 19,000 views on social media.

While sharing the video, @smileandraja tweeted, “Any place can be Maldives if you have high imagination and low budget.” Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “The only Maldives i can afford.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

This is not the only video that shows people enjoying waterlogging. Recently, another video had gone viral that showed an auto driver breaking into a dance in the middle of a waterlogged road after his vehicle stopped working. The entertaining clip was posted by comedian and actor Sunil Grover on his Instagram account where it got over one lakh likes.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings for Windies
Follow Live Updates

India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings for Windies

India reports its fourth case of monkeypox in Delhi

India reports its fourth case of monkeypox in Delhi

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika
Leher Kala writes

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Premium
ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Express Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement