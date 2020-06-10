Video of people playing cricket at a quarantine centre gets mixed reactions on social media

Donning masks the men were seen playing the sport indoors while being in quarantine. (Source: Omar Abdullah/ Twitter) Donning masks the men were seen playing the sport indoors while being in quarantine. (Source: Omar Abdullah/ Twitter)

There have been videos of song and dance that have emerged from Covid-19 quarantine centres, but a new video on social media shows a group of men playing cricket at one such facility. The undated video that was shared by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Twitter has been viewed thousands of times since being posted.

In the video shared by Abdullah, a few men are seen playing cricket in a quarantine centre where other hospital beds are also visible. The men are seen playing cricket wearing masks and often sending the ball among the beds.

Sharing the clip on the micro-blogging site, the politician wrote, “Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass.”

Watch the video here:

Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/2rYZFUrGVl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2020

While many praised the group’s love for sport, others thought it wasn’t a very responsible act given it could hurt people who were in beds. Some also questioned whether such activity could potentially increase the spread of the virus.

Here’s how people reacted.

Can we get a live stream going please? https://t.co/w8EAVtK68E — Alankrith Shankar (@AlanzArena) June 10, 2020

We Indian always find something to entertain ourself in tough time 🇮🇳 — Faijan Qureshi (@FaijanQureshi_) June 10, 2020

The uncle on the bed at square leg! 💯 — Chambal ka Badshah (@BhadoriaAakash) June 10, 2020

Cricketing brains to tackle corona.. Hope no one is run out — Iqbal Saleem (@DrIqbalSaleemM1) June 10, 2020

Good for positivity. But they are creating disturbance to the other people lying on bed. — Anurag Naidu (@anuragconnect) June 10, 2020

Same ball same bat will be touched by all. Some people don’t understand the meaning of quarantine. 🤦 — Pahadi (@IAmPahaadi) June 10, 2020

No wonder these cases are on the rise — Nation_First (@My_Nation_First) June 10, 2020

In the past videos have emerged of people dancing in quarantine centres. Recently a clip of a cook in Bihar who was entertaining migrants at one such facility was widely shared on social media.

