scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
COVID19

Video of people playing cricket at a quarantine centre gets mixed reactions on social media

Many pointed out that those in the beds could get hurt and if one of the players was infected they risked spreading it among the others.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2020 2:39:41 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, kashmir covid 19, quarantine cricket, kashmir quarantine centre, omar abdullah, viral news, indian express Donning masks the men were seen playing the sport indoors while being in quarantine. (Source: Omar Abdullah/ Twitter)

There have been videos of song and dance that have emerged from Covid-19 quarantine centres, but a new video on social media shows a group of men playing cricket at one such facility. The undated video that was shared by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Twitter has been viewed thousands of times since being posted.

In the video shared by Abdullah, a few men are seen playing cricket in a quarantine centre where other hospital beds are also visible. The men are seen playing cricket wearing masks and often sending the ball among the beds.

Sharing the clip on the micro-blogging site, the politician wrote, “Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass.”

Watch the video here:

While many praised the group’s love for sport, others thought it wasn’t a very responsible act given it could hurt people who were in beds. Some also questioned whether such activity could potentially increase the spread of the virus.

Here’s how people reacted.

In the past videos have emerged of people dancing in quarantine centres. Recently a clip of a cook in Bihar who was entertaining migrants at one such facility was widely shared on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement