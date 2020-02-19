This video of Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with employees is going viral

Grooving to ‘Muqabla’ from Street Dancer 3D, the CEO was seen dancing with employees on the office floor. Grooving to ‘Muqabla’ from Street Dancer 3D, the CEO was seen dancing with employees on the office floor.

There’s an image of how the CEO of a company is expected to behave, which might explain why a video of Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with employees in an office is going viral. The viral video shows Goenka, who is CEO and Joint Managing Director of Welspun India, dancing to the song ‘Muqabla’ from the film Street Dancer 3D, that was performed by Prabhudeva in the film.

In the undated video that is shot in an office, Goenka is seen dancing between cubicles even as fellow employees cheer and join her to perform the song’s hook step.

Such a leader like @DipaliGoenka ji is an inspiration of new office atmosphere n fantabulous culture for office staff !! It’s a motivational videos from a leader @anandmahindra @DipaliGoenka @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/T7Heq4nA77 — Hitesh Vyas (@HiteshV89349436) February 18, 2020

Many on Twitter praised the CEO for helping make the office work environment better. Some said that the celebration was probably over the company’s share price soaring or achieving targets.

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

Wow. So wonderful. Unrestricted dance, music and art increases efficiency and productivity.

Thanks @hvgoenka for sharing https://t.co/89gVfiitzx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 19, 2020

Indian Corporates are changing!👍🏻@DipaliGoenka, CEO of @TheWelspunGroup While Creating Enthusiasm among Employees at Work Place!! 👏 https://t.co/k69J0kaRQU — Sourav Dutta (@souravduttahere) February 19, 2020

It’s all about the healthy environment — Francis Joseph (Educator) (@Francis_Joseph) February 18, 2020

…and why not ?!! Generates happiness and cheer 😊😊 — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) (@gitika9) February 18, 2020

Wow 👏👏 If every workplace will have this level of energy 🤞🤞 — Agnostic Front_Exploring (@AKhatri25) February 19, 2020

Genrally it’s employee dance to boss tunes here they are dancing with the boss ☺️ — Prashant Joglekar💡🇮🇳 (@ideabound) February 19, 2020

It’s so so nice way to connect our own people. Salutations to @DipaliGoenka for her out of the box way to motivate other entrepreneurs particularly women 😊👍 Salutations to @hvgoenka Sir for bringing this masterpiece 🙏 — SUNIL PATODIA (@scpatodia) February 19, 2020

A Happy & Fit CEO will radiate the same values within the organisation…Happiness & Fitness!!@DipaliGoenka your enthusiasm is infectious & your sense of rhythm impeccable! — Prabhaat (@pkvarsha) February 18, 2020

#EmployeeWellness

A COMPANY’S SUCCESS DEPENDS ON THE MORALE OF ITS EMPLOYEES.Productivity. Performance.Efficiency.Higher energy levels, more smiles,& increased engagement, at the very least.Albeit She is a Classical dancer as well…#Welspun Global Textile Giant #Spaces

❤️ pic.twitter.com/x2EdDoK15c — MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) February 18, 2020

When You Have Already Exceeded March Targets…. https://t.co/iPlPfQIvBR — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) February 19, 2020

When you see the share price of Welspun corp…. https://t.co/MdZ9ryf0XV — Equity Markets (@EquityMarkets_) February 19, 2020

So much fun to watch! @DipaliGoenka you rocked the floor ; literally! 🤩 https://t.co/uie43fIDkP — nitin pokharna (@Towardsglory) February 19, 2020

Goenka isn’t the only dancing CEO to have taken social media by storm of late. Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk went viral after showing off some quirky dance moves in Shanghai during a company event.

