Wednesday, February 19, 2020
This video of Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with employees is going viral

"Happy employees have the highest productivity", said one user on Twitter who praised the CEO for making the company's work environment more fun.

February 19, 2020
ceo dance with staff, muqabla street dancer 3d, ceo dance to muqabla, dipali goenka, welspun india, viral videos, indian express Grooving to ‘Muqabla’ from Street Dancer 3D, the CEO was seen dancing with employees on the office floor.

There’s an image of how the CEO of a company is expected to behave, which might explain why a video of Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with employees in an office is going viral. The viral video shows Goenka, who is CEO and Joint Managing Director of Welspun India, dancing to the song ‘Muqabla’ from the film Street Dancer 3D, that was performed by Prabhudeva in the film.

In the undated video that is shot in an office, Goenka is seen dancing between cubicles even as fellow employees cheer and join her to perform the song’s hook step.

Watch the video here:

Many on Twitter praised the CEO for helping make the office work environment better. Some said that the celebration was probably over the company’s share price soaring or achieving targets.

Goenka isn’t the only dancing CEO to have taken social media by storm of late. Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk went viral after showing off some quirky dance moves in Shanghai during a company event.

