Viral Video: People dressed up as Avengers crew dance to Bollywood song ‘Disco Deewane’

A video of a group of people in Avenger cast costume dancing to Bollywood song Disco Diwanee from Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year is making rounds on the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video shows people dressed as characters from the Avengers movie including Iron Man, Deadpool, and Hulk performing the synchronised dance number.

A Twitter account, which decided to poke fun at Bollywood director Karan Johar, shared the video with the caption, “If Karan Johar made Avengers”. Karan Johar himself came across the video and couldn’t help but share.

Netizens also reacted to the now-viral video. Take a look at some of the comments:

@Marvel Y’all need to give @karanjohar a movie to direct — House of Chee-ky Chee-se (@StarN_Burst) December 6, 2019

kyun ideas de rhey ho😂 — manoranjan panigrahi (@manoranjanpanig) December 6, 2019

Akshay Kumar should be iron Man — vikramaditya (@vikrama17364738) December 6, 2019

This is really cool 😎😂 — shabbir boxwala (@b_shabbir) December 6, 2019

Then AVENGERS also be like kalank. — maltinder mallick (@maltinder) December 6, 2019

I guess people are forgetting SOTY 2 where he brought DC n Marvel together 😂😂 — Rajat (@raj_dj) December 6, 2019

Fabulous 🤣🤣 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) December 6, 2019

Love you Karan ji for your sportive spirit — Dr.Varun (@OptimistVarun) December 6, 2019

