Saturday, December 28, 2019

Viral Video: People dressed up as Avengers crew dance to Bollywood song ‘Disco Deewane’

The video shows people dressed as characters from the Avengers movie performing a synchronised dance number to the Bollywood song Disco Deewane.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2019 12:38:01 pm
Avengers characters dancing to Disco Deewane, Karan Johar, Disco Deewane student of the year, Avengers End game, Trending, Indian express news Bollywood director Karan Johar himself came across the video and couldn’t help but share.

A video of a group of people in Avenger cast costume dancing to Bollywood song Disco Diwanee from Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year is making rounds on the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video shows people dressed as characters from the Avengers movie including Iron Man, Deadpool, and Hulk performing the synchronised dance number.

A Twitter account, which decided to poke fun at Bollywood director Karan Johar, shared the video with the caption, “If Karan Johar made Avengers”. Karan Johar himself came across the video and couldn’t help but share.

Netizens also reacted to the now-viral video. Take a look at some of the comments:

