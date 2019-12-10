Viral Video: People dressed up as Avengers crew dance to Bollywood song ‘Disco Deewane’

A video of a group of people in Avenger cast costume dancing to Bollywood song Disco Diwanee from Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year is making rounds on the internet.
Watch the video here:
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 6, 2019
The video shows people dressed as characters from the Avengers movie including Iron Man, Deadpool, and Hulk performing the synchronised dance number.
A Twitter account, which decided to poke fun at Bollywood director Karan Johar, shared the video with the caption, “If Karan Johar made Avengers”. Karan Johar himself came across the video and couldn’t help but share.
Netizens also reacted to the now-viral video. Take a look at some of the comments:
@Marvel Y’all need to give @karanjohar a movie to direct
— House of Chee-ky Chee-se (@StarN_Burst) December 6, 2019
kyun ideas de rhey ho😂
— manoranjan panigrahi (@manoranjanpanig) December 6, 2019
Akshay Kumar should be iron Man
— vikramaditya (@vikrama17364738) December 6, 2019
😁😁😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DlAsZr7JW1
— Sneha Das (@S_DasMe) December 6, 2019
This is really cool 😎😂
— shabbir boxwala (@b_shabbir) December 6, 2019
Then AVENGERS also be like kalank.
— maltinder mallick (@maltinder) December 6, 2019
I guess people are forgetting SOTY 2 where he brought DC n Marvel together 😂😂
— Rajat (@raj_dj) December 6, 2019
Fabulous 🤣🤣
— siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) December 6, 2019
Love you Karan ji for your sportive spirit
— Dr.Varun (@OptimistVarun) December 6, 2019
