A video of a priest in Kolkata being dragged to perform Saraswati Puja goes viral

The priest was seen resisting at first but finally gave in. (Source: Tarun Das/ Facebook) The priest was seen resisting at first but finally gave in. (Source: Tarun Das/ Facebook)

The occasion of Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring and in West Bengal it’s a day for the puja of Goddess Saraswati. The festival is one of the biggest events in the state, and a video that’s going viral on social media that shows just how much demand exists for priests on the day.

In the video, a group of people are seen trying to convince a priest to perform the puja at a local club in Kolkata’s Behala area.

The clip shows children and a woman pulling and dragging the priest to do the puja, even while he keeps saying he won’t go with them. He finally gives in and is taken to perform the ritual. Someone is heard telling the priest that “all preparations are done”.

The unnamed priest is finally taken to a room where an idol has been placed and the video ends with people celebrating and saying that the door should be locked to prevent him from leaving before the end of the ritual.

Watch the video here:

The video left many in splits given the high demand for priests on auspicious days.

The organisers of the ceremony at the Senhati Nabarun Sangha later posted photos of the priest performing the ceremony.

People seek blessings from Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and art, on the occasion of Basant Panchami. In West Bengal, adults and children wear yellow clothes to mark the day.

