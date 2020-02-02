Watch: Indians evacuated from China dance to Haryanvi song at coronavirus quarantine camp

A day after over 300 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan following the coronavirus outbreak and lodged at two quarantine facilities at Manesar and Chhawla, a video of the Indians dancing and celebrating at one of the isolation camps has gone viral.
In a video shared on Twitter by Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson for Air India, a group of people, all wearing masks, can be seen singing and dancing in one of the camps.
Grooving to a remix of the popular Haryanavi song ‘Byah Di Anpadh Hali Ke’, the evacuees can be seen shaking their leg in a nonchalant manner on being evacuated from the epicenter of the outbreak.
Guess???? pic.twitter.com/w2ZA47s1lX
— Dhananjay kumar (@dhananjaypro) February 2, 2020
As soon as the dance video went viral, it left many in splits online, with many cracking jokes they had been affected by the other “Corona”, a beer brand.
Sample these:
What did I just see https://t.co/e5a0K0UaAr
— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) February 2, 2020
Here CoronaVirus dancing on Haryanavi songs 👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/hYChOTGLN6
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 2, 2020
😂 unstoppable ♥️. My Sunday is made . https://t.co/184WnIMRLU
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 2, 2020
Thank god, Our boys are affected by wrong corona 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GWkfJL1ypT
— फेसिस्ट पप्पू पंचर (बर्लिन वाले)🇮🇳🚩 (@jrstark007) February 2, 2020
This is like big boss for them 😂😂
— ……… (@Dhirajsingh____) February 2, 2020
Coronavirus dancing to Haryanvi song. pic.twitter.com/EYJ3yYvPFO
— L 2.0 (@boredom_l) February 2, 2020
#coronarovirus right now pic.twitter.com/ZHOXmuOoVh
— Raja Mohanty (@RajaMoh50080097) February 2, 2020
Ye china se aake dance kr rhe hain or
yahaan log ghar main rajai main bethe hue bhi #coronavirus se darr rhe hain 😁😁😁😁😂
— Nature lover (@JindgiDeBeech) February 2, 2020
Good to be back home. No point being dull and scared of #coronavirus
Have fun. It’s long Quarantine period. Lack of TV. They are enjoying this time period. That spirit of India. 👍👍
— Anup Sayare (@sayareakd) February 2, 2020
ITBP BASE HOSPITAL,Its nice to see that our people have the highest courage to fight with any tenseful situation,Best of luck and We all love U😍😍
— Manu Jha (@manujha70) February 2, 2020
😂😂 India aane ki khushi h pic.twitter.com/HHJQCMLcxx
— KGF🤘#TTG 🔥 (@KGFBEWARE) February 2, 2020
This is the desiest thing ever and I love it. We will always find an opportunity to dance, even in quarantine. https://t.co/G7eclNlaob
— Bougie Amma | ندا (@Bolly_Billi) February 2, 2020
This is next level..what a positivity among them. 🔥🎶#coronarovirus https://t.co/8GWnpXSCwT
— Pankhur Tulsyan (@pankhurt) February 2, 2020
The evacuees sent to Manesar will be kept there for a fortnight and monitored daily for signs of the virus. At the end of 14 days, evacuees who don’t display any symptoms will be allowed to return home.
The deadly infection have spread from China to neighboring countries too and WHO declared it as a global health emergency as death toll crossed 170. Follow Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates
