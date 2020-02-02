Watch: Indians evacuated from China dance to Haryanvi song at coronavirus quarantine camp

The official spokesperson of Air India shared the video on Twitter and it quickly went viral. (Source: Dhananjay Kumar/ Twitter) The official spokesperson of Air India shared the video on Twitter and it quickly went viral. (Source: Dhananjay Kumar/ Twitter)

A day after over 300 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan following the coronavirus outbreak and lodged at two quarantine facilities at Manesar and Chhawla, a video of the Indians dancing and celebrating at one of the isolation camps has gone viral.

In a video shared on Twitter by Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson for Air India, a group of people, all wearing masks, can be seen singing and dancing in one of the camps.

Grooving to a remix of the popular Haryanavi song ‘Byah Di Anpadh Hali Ke’, the evacuees can be seen shaking their leg in a nonchalant manner on being evacuated from the epicenter of the outbreak.

As soon as the dance video went viral, it left many in splits online, with many cracking jokes they had been affected by the other “Corona”, a beer brand.

Sample these:

What did I just see https://t.co/e5a0K0UaAr — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) February 2, 2020

Here CoronaVirus dancing on Haryanavi songs 👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/hYChOTGLN6 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 2, 2020

😂 unstoppable ♥️. My Sunday is made . https://t.co/184WnIMRLU — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 2, 2020

Thank god, Our boys are affected by wrong corona 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GWkfJL1ypT — फेसिस्ट पप्पू पंचर (बर्लिन वाले)🇮🇳🚩 (@jrstark007) February 2, 2020

This is like big boss for them 😂😂 — ……… (@Dhirajsingh____) February 2, 2020

Coronavirus dancing to Haryanvi song. pic.twitter.com/EYJ3yYvPFO — L 2.0 (@boredom_l) February 2, 2020

Ye china se aake dance kr rhe hain or

yahaan log ghar main rajai main bethe hue bhi #coronavirus se darr rhe hain 😁😁😁😁😂 — Nature lover (@JindgiDeBeech) February 2, 2020

Good to be back home. No point being dull and scared of #coronavirus Have fun. It’s long Quarantine period. Lack of TV. They are enjoying this time period. That spirit of India. 👍👍 — Anup Sayare (@sayareakd) February 2, 2020

ITBP BASE HOSPITAL,Its nice to see that our people have the highest courage to fight with any tenseful situation,Best of luck and We all love U😍😍 — Manu Jha (@manujha70) February 2, 2020

😂😂 India aane ki khushi h pic.twitter.com/HHJQCMLcxx — KGF🤘#TTG 🔥 (@KGFBEWARE) February 2, 2020

This is the desiest thing ever and I love it. We will always find an opportunity to dance, even in quarantine. https://t.co/G7eclNlaob — Bougie Amma | ندا (@Bolly_Billi) February 2, 2020

This is next level..what a positivity among them. 🔥🎶#coronarovirus https://t.co/8GWnpXSCwT — Pankhur Tulsyan (@pankhurt) February 2, 2020

The evacuees sent to Manesar will be kept there for a fortnight and monitored daily for signs of the virus. At the end of 14 days, evacuees who don’t display any symptoms will be allowed to return home.

The deadly infection have spread from China to neighboring countries too and WHO declared it as a global health emergency as death toll crossed 170. Follow Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd