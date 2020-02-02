Follow Us:
Sunday, February 02, 2020
Watch: Indians evacuated from China dance to Haryanvi song at coronavirus quarantine camp

Grooving to a remix of the popular Haryanavi song 'Byah Di Anpadh Hali Ke', the evacuees can be seen shaking their leg in a nonchalant manner on being evacuated from the epicenter of the outbreak.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2020 6:18:38 pm
The official spokesperson of Air India shared the video on Twitter and it quickly went viral. (Source: Dhananjay Kumar/ Twitter)

A day after over 300 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan following the coronavirus outbreak and lodged at two quarantine facilities at Manesar and Chhawla, a video of the Indians dancing and celebrating at one of the isolation camps has gone viral.

In a video shared on Twitter by Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson for Air India, a group of people, all wearing masks, can be seen singing and dancing in one of the camps.

As soon as the dance video went viral, it left many in splits online, with many cracking jokes they had been affected by the other “Corona”, a beer brand.

Sample these:

The evacuees sent to Manesar will be kept there for a fortnight and monitored daily for signs of the virus. At the end of 14 days, evacuees who don’t display any symptoms will be allowed to return home.

The deadly infection have spread from China to neighboring countries too and WHO declared it as a global health emergency as death toll crossed 170. Follow Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates

