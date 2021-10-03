scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 03, 2021
As Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ rises in popularity, netizens point out its similarities with Bollywood movie ‘Luck’

After watching the new K-drama Squid Game, many have pointed out the similarities between the show and 2009 Bollywood flick Luck.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 3, 2021 2:47:30 pm
Squid Game compared with movie Luck, Luck OG Squid Game, People compare Squid Game with Luck, Squid Game and Luck, Indian Express, Indian Express News, Trending news, TrendingViewers are of the opinion that perhaps the only differences between the two productions are that Squid Game is better written.

As soon as the new show Squid Game dropped on Netflix, netizens couldn’t help but notice the uncanny similarities it had with the Bollywood movie Luck. Fans have now put forth claims that Bollywood had, indeed, tackled the theme first in 2009.

Many have been pointing out that the show follows a similar plot as that of the movie. Both stories revolve around people who desperately need money, compete with each other to play deadly games and the extent to which they would go to win the fortune offered by a bored millionaire.

Viewers are of the opinion that perhaps the only differences between the two productions are that Squid Game is better written and has a better budget than Luck. This, they feel, is why the series has garnered so much attention compared to the movie which only managed to record an average box office performance.

Talking to IANS, Director of Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “Korean society, I would say, is a very dynamic one. It is the only single country remaining divided in the world. The people of the same origin are divided because of the military tension and there are a lot of people staying in a small-sized land” which he believes was why the show gained so much popularity.

After the gut-wrenching Korean thriller drama was released on Netflix, fans have gone crazy over it. The show quickly shot to the top of the charts with IMDb giving it a rating of 8.3 on 10.

