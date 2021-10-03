As Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ rises in popularity, netizens point out its similarities with Bollywood movie ‘Luck’

As soon as the new show Squid Game dropped on Netflix, netizens couldn’t help but notice the uncanny similarities it had with the Bollywood movie Luck. Fans have now put forth claims that Bollywood had, indeed, tackled the theme first in 2009.

Many have been pointing out that the show follows a similar plot as that of the movie. Both stories revolve around people who desperately need money, compete with each other to play deadly games and the extent to which they would go to win the fortune offered by a bored millionaire.

Bollywood did squid game first yall pic.twitter.com/EFjgKuQjbn — adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 1, 2021

I think I downloaded wrong Squid Game. pic.twitter.com/ZccIxnkE9z — Mucifer Lorningstar (@Farzaynn) September 30, 2021

Viewers are of the opinion that perhaps the only differences between the two productions are that Squid Game is better written and has a better budget than Luck. This, they feel, is why the series has garnered so much attention compared to the movie which only managed to record an average box office performance.

Me after watching #SquidGame : Yeh to Luck movie ka high end version nikla. pic.twitter.com/gbuGWkBvFM — BrokenButBeautiful3 (@EDHA_INFINITE) October 1, 2021

People saying squid game is a really unique show haven’t watched Luck — Rishit (@x2Rish) September 30, 2021

Squid game is the advanced version of luck (Bollywood movie)

Talking to IANS, Director of Squid Game Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “Korean society, I would say, is a very dynamic one. It is the only single country remaining divided in the world. The people of the same origin are divided because of the military tension and there are a lot of people staying in a small-sized land” which he believes was why the show gained so much popularity.

After the gut-wrenching Korean thriller drama was released on Netflix, fans have gone crazy over it. The show quickly shot to the top of the charts with IMDb giving it a rating of 8.3 on 10.