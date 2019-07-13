Tweeple recount memories of #FirstSalary with hilarious memes

Earning your first salary is one of the greatest joys in life that always stays on with us, no matter how much we move ahead in life. The pure happiness of making it through all the struggles and hardship to claim something purely on your own effort is always special, so, with #FirstSalary, desi people on Twitter were reminiscing old days.
While for some it was a small gig way back in the early 2000s, for others it wasn’t about the amount but the memories of the first salary that is dear to them.
From sweet accomplishments to the moment that truly defined as being independent, these tweets are inspiring.
750₹ for 12 hours of hosting a booth activity at IT dot com for Mantra Online 2000.#FirstSalary https://t.co/RnkerSTzk7
My #FirstSalary was ₹5,000 at Trans Info. I used to work as Data entry operator. It was the time I decided to make it 10x. Now I’m on my way to make it happen/which will happen soon. What about yours guys?
After cutting taxes mine was 5400/- back in 2009 under sub contract as engineer. Felt Proud earning something that too first time. First Salary First Love u cant fotget. #FirstSalary
$393 stipend for internship as Trainee Marine Engineer in 2009. #FirstSalary https://t.co/hM28iBysHl
2350/- in 2007 😚😚
But that amount gave me more happiness than current salary..
Salary matters but time matters more in life ..#FirstSalary
#FirstSalary
₹ 5 in childhood ludo game champion ship 🙇
INR 5500 a month working for McDonald’s Pune in 2000. https://t.co/ZRm0qUcffo
900 in the year 2007 as a age of 16 years old 😊#FirstSalary https://t.co/UOK145Z9At
While most used the hashtag to take a walk down the memory lane, others quickly turned it into something funny. From paybacks on Google Pay to amount credited on LensKart account, these tweets are hilarious yet relatable.
my #FirstSalary was when i did my first transaction on google pay & got 50 rupee cash back@GooglePay @GooglePayIndia
When someone is going to receive #FirstSalary pic.twitter.com/RxA9tMWTJJ
#FirstSalary
When First salary is 2000rs which is credited by Lenskart.@Lenskart_com
Me: Still, waiting to earn my First Salary. pic.twitter.com/6XxbfqY3hc
#FirstSalary
Everytime when someone asks me about my First Salary ?
Me: pic.twitter.com/TjqNStlB0k
#FirstSalary No salary for first 3 months.
When someone tells u that my #FirstSalary was above 15000 pic.twitter.com/ZciQRpzzCW
#FirstSalary
I really appreciate Myntra for my #FirstSalary.
They credited my account with ₹2000 for no apparent reason….My only source of income.
.
They are still crediting my account on monthly basis.
Seems like I am a privileged customer.#Myntra
I got this when i tried to withdraw my first salary. pic.twitter.com/YChYVnuSRm
What’s better than first love?
It’s #FirstSalary
#FirstSalary
*Me, calculating my First Salary after deducting HRA, medical and other allowances* pic.twitter.com/LxQQOwhcHp
When you get your first salary! pic.twitter.com/Fhqh1E8Ob8
