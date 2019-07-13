Toggle Menu
Tweeple recount memories of #FirstSalary with hilarious memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/people-are-sharing-what-was-their-first-salary-stories-on-twitter-5827813/

Tweeple recount memories of #FirstSalary with hilarious memes

While most used the hashtag to take a walk down the memory lane, others quickly turned it into something funny.

Many pointed it’s not the amount but the moment that is special even after years they received their first salary.

Earning your first salary is one of the greatest joys in life that always stays on with us, no matter how much we move ahead in life. The pure happiness of making it through all the struggles and hardship to claim something purely on your own effort is always special, so, with #FirstSalary, desi people on Twitter were reminiscing old days.

While for some it was a small gig way back in the early 2000s, for others it wasn’t about the amount but the memories of the first salary that is dear to them.

From sweet accomplishments to the moment that truly defined as being independent, these tweets are inspiring.

While most used the hashtag to take a walk down the memory lane, others quickly turned it into something funny. From paybacks on Google Pay to amount credited on LensKart account, these tweets are hilarious yet relatable.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From national flag to lightsaber: Indians list things they would carry to Moon
2 BJP MPs Hema Malini, Anurag Thakur sweep Parliament premises, leave netizens unimpressed
3 Wimbledon 2019: Kid reading a book during Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal match has internet divided