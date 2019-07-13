Tweeple recount memories of #FirstSalary with hilarious memes

Earning your first salary is one of the greatest joys in life that always stays on with us, no matter how much we move ahead in life. The pure happiness of making it through all the struggles and hardship to claim something purely on your own effort is always special, so, with #FirstSalary, desi people on Twitter were reminiscing old days.

Advertising

While for some it was a small gig way back in the early 2000s, for others it wasn’t about the amount but the memories of the first salary that is dear to them.

From sweet accomplishments to the moment that truly defined as being independent, these tweets are inspiring.

750₹ for 12 hours of hosting a booth activity at IT dot com for Mantra Online 2000.#FirstSalary https://t.co/RnkerSTzk7 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) July 11, 2019

My #FirstSalary was ₹5,000 at Trans Info. I used to work as Data entry operator. It was the time I decided to make it 10x. Now I’m on my way to make it happen/which will happen soon. What about yours guys? — Akhil Venkatesh (@AkhilVenkatesh9) July 13, 2019

After cutting taxes mine was 5400/- back in 2009 under sub contract as engineer. Felt Proud earning something that too first time. First Salary First Love u cant fotget. #FirstSalary — Rahul Patil (@rahul_411) July 13, 2019

$393 stipend for internship as Trainee Marine Engineer in 2009. #FirstSalary https://t.co/hM28iBysHl — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 13, 2019

2350/- in 2007 😚😚 But that amount gave me more happiness than current salary.. Salary matters but time matters more in life ..#FirstSalary — amit dadhich (@amitblues123) July 13, 2019

#FirstSalary

₹ 5 in childhood ludo game champion ship 🙇 — shubhendu shubham (@myselfshubhendu) July 13, 2019

INR 5500 a month working for McDonald’s Pune in 2000. https://t.co/ZRm0qUcffo — Dev Bhatia (@devbhatia) July 11, 2019

900 in the year 2007 as a age of 16 years old 😊#FirstSalary https://t.co/UOK145Z9At — Atul sriwastav (@SriwastavAtul) July 12, 2019 Advertising

While most used the hashtag to take a walk down the memory lane, others quickly turned it into something funny. From paybacks on Google Pay to amount credited on LensKart account, these tweets are hilarious yet relatable.

my #FirstSalary was when i did my first transaction on google pay & got 50 rupee cash back@GooglePay @GooglePayIndia — Shaheen Butt (@ShaheenButt18) July 13, 2019

#FirstSalary

When First salary is 2000rs which is credited by Lenskart.@Lenskart_com — Sky (@SkyReyon1) July 13, 2019

#FirstSalary

Everytime when someone asks me about my First Salary ? Me: pic.twitter.com/TjqNStlB0k — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) July 13, 2019

#FirstSalary No salary for first 3 months. — Bhavesh Pandey (@pandey_bhavesh) July 13, 2019

When someone tells u that my #FirstSalary was above 15000 pic.twitter.com/ZciQRpzzCW — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) July 13, 2019

#FirstSalary

I really appreciate Myntra for my #FirstSalary.

They credited my account with ₹2000 for no apparent reason….My only source of income.

.

They are still crediting my account on monthly basis.

Seems like I am a privileged customer.#Myntra — Prakash Tiwari (@prakash__t) July 13, 2019

#FirstSalary I got this when i tried to withdraw my first salary. pic.twitter.com/YChYVnuSRm — Sarcastic Tweets™ (@Sarcastic_DNA) July 13, 2019

#FirstSalary

*Me, calculating my First Salary after deducting HRA, medical and other allowances* pic.twitter.com/LxQQOwhcHp — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) July 13, 2019