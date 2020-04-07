The most hilarious things people are saying they can see ‘because of less pollution’

While some shared photoshopped pics saying they can see other planets, others joked they can see their ‘blank future’. While some shared photoshopped pics saying they can see other planets, others joked they can see their ‘blank future’.

One of the most popular hashtags on social media is #NatureIsHealing and it has some of the most hilarious responses on social media as people come up with the most ridiculous things they can see because of cleaner air.

One positive impact of the 21-day lockdown in India has been the drop in air pollution levels. While people initially shared photos and videos of the natural world, it is now all about what people can ‘see’ because of better air. It all started last week when Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range was visible from various places in Punjab like Jalandhar and Pathankot and the photos went viral.

Soon after, a morphed photo about Canada being visible from Punjab went viral, and it was the start of a trend.

Now haters will say it is photoshopped !! pic.twitter.com/aDmzVZZtzg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 5, 2020

One popular Twitter handle claimed the Burj Khalifa was now visible from Noida.

Because of no pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Noida today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/YeQ1oc8tLx — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

And pretty soon it was a flood:

Because of less air pollution now I can finally see past all the lies. 🙃 — Muskan :) (@flirtheart) April 7, 2020

Because of less air pollution I can see Xander , Ego , Knowhere and Nidavellir from the sky pic.twitter.com/g08dVMq1Yv — Rahul Akubattini (@AkubattiniRahul) April 7, 2020

Because of less Air pollution, Now you can see Eiffel tower from Chunabhatti pic.twitter.com/zlc7jVLmkA — Mehtab jamil (@mehtab1208) April 7, 2020

No pollution I saw #Jupiter from my house roof yesterday night #natureishealing Nature is healing? pic.twitter.com/jF36ifKpAR — SS (@ssarkar3005) April 7, 2020

Because of less pollution i can see turkish hot air ballooning from my roof.. in noida #natureishealing #GoCoronaCoronaGo pic.twitter.com/XxoiCMtPWc — Shivangi (@Shivang36221662) April 7, 2020

Pollution so low, I can even see Qutub Minar from Haridwar.#natureishealing pic.twitter.com/wgMBmR8g6p — Shivang Dubey (@bromineInc) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Stonehenge from Hyderabad today. #natureishealing 🤧 pic.twitter.com/UzLgiZyyhB — Shay Sora Rosales (@shay_sora) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution

I can see John Cena #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/vNXNVduKvc — Zubair 🎤 (@zubair_b_l) April 6, 2020

Because of less air pollution now i can clearly see my future 😐 pic.twitter.com/69FXSOlCZN — Adil khan (@adilkh1n) April 6, 2020

Because of less air pollution, Mr. India now can be seen easily pic.twitter.com/0Yryj3d4od — adiicastic.Xd (@adiicastic) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution I can

see Rio De Janeiro from Kerala today! #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/pTXYoPWOsB — Muhammad Fayis. a. s (@fayis701) April 6, 2020

Because of less Air pollution Statue of Liberty can be seen from Marines pic.twitter.com/OZ3bTkFZiv — _meme_ka_bazar_ (@SujayBhosale4) April 6, 2020

India is currently on a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14, in a bid to lower the transmission of the virus that has already killed over 100 in the country so far. Despite reports that the lockdown could be extended, the health ministry has said that a decision on the matter is still to be taken.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd