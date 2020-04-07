Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 07, 2020
The most hilarious things people are saying they can see ‘because of less pollution’

It all started when last week when Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range was visible from various places in Punjab like Jalandhar and Pathankot because of lower air pollution thanks to the 21-day lockdown.

Published: April 7, 2020
coronavirus lockdown, covid 19 lockdown, india lockdown memes, nature is healing memes, because of no pollution memes, lock down memes, indian express While some shared photoshopped pics saying they can see other planets, others joked they can see their ‘blank future’.

One of the most popular hashtags on social media is #NatureIsHealing and it has some of the most hilarious responses on social media as people come up with the most ridiculous things they can see because of cleaner air.

One positive impact of the 21-day lockdown in India has been the drop in air pollution levels. While people initially shared  photos and videos of the natural world, it is now all about what people can ‘see’ because of better air. It all started last week when Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range was visible from various places in Punjab like Jalandhar and Pathankot and the photos went viral.

Soon after, a morphed photo about Canada being visible from Punjab went viral, and it was the start of a trend.

One popular Twitter handle claimed the Burj Khalifa was now visible from Noida.

And pretty soon it was a flood:

India is currently on a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14, in a bid to lower the transmission of the virus that has already killed over 100 in the country so far. Despite reports that the lockdown could be extended, the health ministry has said that a decision on the matter is still to be taken.

