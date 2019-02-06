Toggle Menu
90s kids are reliving their childhood tweeting the rumours they heard as childrenhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/people-are-sharing-best-childhood-rumours-from-the-90s-and-its-making-everyone-nostalgic-5572058/

90s kids are reliving their childhood tweeting the rumours they heard as children

From quirky trivia about comic books to sports personalities who were heroes, it's difficult not to feel nostalgia after reading through the tweets.

Did you think the same about Omni van?

It was like being back in the 1990s, when people who grew up in the decade began recounting the most bizarre, or stupid, rumours they had heard when they were children.

On Twitter, users started sharing some of the things they believed while growing up, which later turned out to be just a rumour, or just completely false. #90sKidsRumors dominated the trending topics in India while taking people down memory lane.

From quirky trivia about comic books to sports personalities who were heroes, it’s difficult not to feel nostalgia after reading through the tweets. While some are very relatable and hilarious, others speak of simpler times, when there was no social media or even internet.

While many took the opportunity to share funny rumours, others spoke of things only those who grew up in the 1990s would know. Even cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin joined in:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pelosi's applause to Donald Trump's crooked tie: The memes inspired by the SOTU speech
2 Amul's latest cartoon asks who will win Mamata vs Centre battle
3 A Bengali father gets widespread praise after declining to perform 'kanyadaan'