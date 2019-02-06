90s kids are reliving their childhood tweeting the rumours they heard as children

It was like being back in the 1990s, when people who grew up in the decade began recounting the most bizarre, or stupid, rumours they had heard when they were children.
On Twitter, users started sharing some of the things they believed while growing up, which later turned out to be just a rumour, or just completely false. #90sKidsRumors dominated the trending topics in India while taking people down memory lane.
From quirky trivia about comic books to sports personalities who were heroes, it’s difficult not to feel nostalgia after reading through the tweets. While some are very relatable and hilarious, others speak of simpler times, when there was no social media or even internet.
While many took the opportunity to share funny rumours, others spoke of things only those who grew up in the 1990s would know. Even cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin joined in:
So did Jayasuriya 😂had steel in his bat and his bat was going to be tested. #90sKidsRumours https://t.co/a1WkxUu2ex
90s kids only knows #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/B7uVph2BHl
As a kid, who else thought when yu ate a watermelon seed a watermelon would grow inside ur stomach😁😁 #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/agHScA8DLf
In Par He Apna Jeevan Chalta Tha ❤ @memorable_90s #90sKidsRumors #90sKidsRumours pic.twitter.com/r2cZCSLv24
iPhone of 90s🤩 only 90s kid know this 😋 #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/CTrX0P12P1
#90sKidsRumors Computers has only 2 functions pic.twitter.com/JcFIXB5wgQ
The blue part of the eraser (rubber)😛 will erase D Ink 😝😝 #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/0j1ZzQj8Kv
If you keep a peacock feather in your notebook, it will give birth to many more feathers! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/8fpKyEiClG
One another game that test your intelligence, greater than chess.#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/edbhtq1bVd
This pencil can create everything u desire 😩#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/YfFZlnqen7
Remember slam book ? All those singers, Astronauts, scientists are working today in corporate office 9 to 5. #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/N9RWRVtWv6
#90sKidsRumors
You will have great handwriting if you write with this pen😆 Add Gel remember? pic.twitter.com/ESsa7Yq3cZ
Pen fight in class rooms.. #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/mgiT8I6tng
Best Prank Ever, chewing gum😂😂#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/iivy0v0fWj
Coin becomes magnet when train passes through it?? pic.twitter.com/4QXI5273OA
Biggest rumor:
Life will be easy after 12th class 😪#90sKidsRumors
Shaktimaan wil come to save us when we r in trouble😅 Those Days wer simple n Fun #90skidsrumors pic.twitter.com/j59ciL1X4l
This man is Undertaker’s father & Wrestlers life is caged in this Cup #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/P2NKtrzNes
Never worked #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/PXXpq175qt
Only 90’s kids will understand 😂#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/Yfy7Q9lbTA
Collect H M T letter in the 1 rupee coin. You will get a HMT watch !!! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/k2Mg9tF8TD
#90sKidsRumors
Non strikers bat 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gIP8PmjShE
Collect 5 of these and win stuff#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/E5q50J2mLX
Flames getting happier when we get the expected results #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/8NXBDBsUl6
If accidentally you swallow BOOMER, there is a very high probability that you may die instantly! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/IeAXFHsKov
