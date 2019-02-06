90s kids are reliving their childhood tweeting the rumours they heard as children

It was like being back in the 1990s, when people who grew up in the decade began recounting the most bizarre, or stupid, rumours they had heard when they were children.

On Twitter, users started sharing some of the things they believed while growing up, which later turned out to be just a rumour, or just completely false. #90sKidsRumors dominated the trending topics in India while taking people down memory lane.

From quirky trivia about comic books to sports personalities who were heroes, it’s difficult not to feel nostalgia after reading through the tweets. While some are very relatable and hilarious, others speak of simpler times, when there was no social media or even internet.

While many took the opportunity to share funny rumours, others spoke of things only those who grew up in the 1990s would know. Even cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin joined in:

So did Jayasuriya 😂had steel in his bat and his bat was going to be tested. #90sKidsRumours https://t.co/a1WkxUu2ex — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2019

As a kid, who else thought when yu ate a watermelon seed a watermelon would grow inside ur stomach😁😁 #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/agHScA8DLf — Surya R prasanna (@jebasurya) February 6, 2019

iPhone of 90s🤩 only 90s kid know this 😋 #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/CTrX0P12P1 — Aman Verma (@amanverma1311) February 6, 2019

The blue part of the eraser (rubber)😛 will erase D Ink 😝😝 #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/0j1ZzQj8Kv — 🆎 (@Abiiii_07) February 5, 2019

If you keep a peacock feather in your notebook, it will give birth to many more feathers! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/8fpKyEiClG — Sahana A (@SonaSahanaA) February 5, 2019

One another game that test your intelligence, greater than chess.#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/edbhtq1bVd — Anshu Sinha (@SinhaTweet) February 5, 2019

Remember slam book ? All those singers, Astronauts, scientists are working today in corporate office 9 to 5. #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/N9RWRVtWv6 — Gautam (@3Gautam3) February 5, 2019

You will have great handwriting if you write with this pen😆 Add Gel remember? pic.twitter.com/ESsa7Yq3cZ — Sir_X 💯% follow back (@SiR_Xr) February 5, 2019

#90sKidsRumors Coin becomes magnet when train passes through it?? pic.twitter.com/4QXI5273OA — Deepak Appalaneni (@DAppalaneni) February 5, 2019

Biggest rumor:

Life will be easy after 12th class 😪#90sKidsRumors — Prashant Mishra (@youngistaanview) February 5, 2019

Shaktimaan wil come to save us when we r in trouble😅 Those Days wer simple n Fun #90skidsrumors pic.twitter.com/j59ciL1X4l — Vettaiyanparaak (@vettaiyanparak) February 5, 2019

This man is Undertaker’s father & Wrestlers life is caged in this Cup #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/P2NKtrzNes — Harshad Sharma (@SherESharma) February 5, 2019

Collect H M T letter in the 1 rupee coin. You will get a HMT watch !!! #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/k2Mg9tF8TD — Sudhakar (@SudhakarTweets) February 5, 2019

Collect 5 of these and win stuff#90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/E5q50J2mLX — Reveries (@nscriptions) February 5, 2019

Flames getting happier when we get the expected results #90sKidsRumors pic.twitter.com/8NXBDBsUl6 — Shailu🤷 (@shaaailuuu) February 5, 2019