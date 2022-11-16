scorecardresearch
‘Peak Bengaluru’: This woman left her AirPods in an auto-rickshaw. What happened next surprised her

The woman named Shidika Ubr shared how she lost her AirPods in an auto and how the driver managed to locate her.

Peak Bengaluru, woman living in Bengaluru shares how she lost AirPods in auto, auto-rickshaw, tech-savvy, Twitter, Apple AirPods, PhonePe, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA woman living in Bengaluru shared her “Peak Bengaluru moment” on Twitter.

The city of Bengaluru is known as an IT hub and it comes as no surprise that people of the city are mostly tech-savvy. A woman living in Bengaluru shared her “Peak Bengaluru moment” on Twitter as her auto-rickshaw driver returned her Apple AirPods by managing to locate her.

The woman named Shidika Ubr shared how she lost her AirPods while travelling in an auto. However, the driver of the auto managed to locate her and dropped the AirPods half an hour later at the entrance of her office where he had dropped her. She shared that he managed to find her by connecting the AirPods to find the owner’s name and used his PhonePe transactions to reach her.

“Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner’s name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me,” she tweeted Tuesday.

Also Read |Twitter user shares ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment after interesting chat with Rapido rider

The tweet has amassed more than 8,000 likes so far. Netizens were surprised by the tech savviness of the people of Bengaluru.

“Auto drivers are more tech enthusiasts then engineers or what ?? ( Especially in Bangalore),” commented a user. Another joked, “That’s crazy! it’s only right now that you give him one of the airpods.” “Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech savvy than any of us,” said a third.

“A similar thing happened wth me and my colleagues ystrdy. We left our bag with a high cost electronic device in the auto.this was a normal auto but the auto person came back and waited near the office till one of us came out to give us the bag,” shared another netizen.

