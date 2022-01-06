Heart-touching video of peacock refusing to bid adieu to ‘partner’ goes viral

The national bird’s refusal to bid adieu to its partner has captured hearts online

In a heart touching video, a peacock is seen following two men carrying the carcass of its ‘long time’ partner. The national bird’s refusal to bid adieu to its partner has captured hearts online.

Parveen Kaswan, IFS officer shared the video online. “The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video,” read the caption of the video.

Kaswan replied to the tweet and said the incident is from Kuchera, Rajasthan. He also added that the peacocks were living together for four years. The peacock took part in the funeral of the other one.

Set in a rural background, the peacock slowly follows the trail of two men who hold the carcass of its partner, as seen in the video. The peacock keeps looking at its departed mate as it moves through the mud road.

Watch the video here:

The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/ELnW3mozAb — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

The video has garnered over 17 lakh views so far. Netizens started talking on affection and love avians share.

“Whether it’s human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life. And this clip is showing the same that in initial days it becomes too hard to forget your loved ones. HEART TOUCHING!!” commented a user.

Whether it’s human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life. And this clip is showing the same that in initial days it becomes too hard to forget your loved ones. HEART TOUCHING!! — Tathagat Priyadarshi 🇮🇳 (@Priyadarshii786) January 4, 2022

God’s creation is amazing .peacock’ s feeling fr the partner is touching & should open up eyes of modern human relations, specially in https://t.co/1cWi0nBBql always is lasting! — Dr.N.C.K.Reddy M.S;M.Ch(AIIMS). (@DrNCKReddy) January 4, 2022

Animals have more love and affection for each other than Humans. Touching indeed. 😥 — Velociraptor 🦖 🇮🇳 (@raptorsworld) January 4, 2022

Some pigeons display a similar bonding. Not sure about following a dead partner but if you keep a female in captivity, the male will stick around. — Ali Asgar KB Wala (@asgie) January 4, 2022

Earlier, a video featuring a woman feeding a peacock out of her hand had gone viral. Netizens had lauded her “pure soul” and described her as “rich by heart.”

