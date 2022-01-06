scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Heart-touching video of peacock refusing to bid adieu to ‘partner’ goes viral

"The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death," the caption of the tweet said.

New Delhi
Updated: January 6, 2022 11:30:21 am
peacock, peacock follows partner, peacock video, peacock refuse to leave partner, social media viral, indian expressThe national bird’s refusal to bid adieu to its partner has captured hearts online

In a heart touching video, a peacock is seen following two men carrying the carcass of its ‘long time’ partner. The national bird’s refusal to bid adieu to its partner has captured hearts online.

Parveen Kaswan, IFS officer shared the video online. “The peacock doesn’t want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video,” read the caption of the video.

Kaswan replied to the tweet and said the incident is from Kuchera, Rajasthan. He also added that the peacocks were living together for four years. The peacock took part in the funeral of the other one.

Set in a rural background, the peacock slowly follows the trail of two men who hold the carcass of its partner, as seen in the video. The peacock keeps looking at its departed mate as it moves through the mud road.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 17 lakh views so far. Netizens started talking on affection and love avians share.

“Whether it’s human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life. And this clip is showing the same that in initial days it becomes too hard to forget your loved ones. HEART TOUCHING!!” commented a user.

Earlier, a video featuring a woman feeding a peacock out of her hand had gone viral. Netizens had lauded her “pure soul” and described her as “rich by heart.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also shared a video of feeding peacocks inside his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. He was seen interacting and spending time with the peacock during his morning exercises.

