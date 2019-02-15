People can’t get enough of Imam Mohamad Tawhidi’s Twitter crush on Raveena Tandon

Toggle Menu
In a Twitter thread, user @AashiqKabeer posted about all the times the Imam acted like a star-struck fan and it's being shared by fans of the religious leader and the actor.

Tales of epic celebrity crushes aren’t new to social media. Like Diljit Dosanjh constantly professing his love for Kylie Jenner, to Drake crushing on Athiya Shetty, there’s now a new crush that has caught people’s attention on social media. It’s Raveena Tandon who has a devoted fan in Australian Imam Mohamad Tawhidi.

The Iran-born religious leader who says he’s an advocate for peace and reform, Tawhidi has admitted to having a huge crush on Tandon and has never held back from expressing it. Now, in a Twitter thread, user @AashiqKabeer posted about all the times the Imam acted like a star-struck fan.

The thread, which is now going viral, shows how he compared the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare star to God and how he urged his crush to check her DM and stop ignoring him!

As the thread went viral, it garnered a lot of attention online. While some thought it was hilarious to see how the imam was like any other die-heart fan who just wanted a reply from his crush. Others thought it was slightly creepy that he was messaging her DMs.

