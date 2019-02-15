People can’t get enough of Imam Mohamad Tawhidi’s Twitter crush on Raveena Tandon

Tales of epic celebrity crushes aren’t new to social media. Like Diljit Dosanjh constantly professing his love for Kylie Jenner, to Drake crushing on Athiya Shetty, there’s now a new crush that has caught people’s attention on social media. It’s Raveena Tandon who has a devoted fan in Australian Imam Mohamad Tawhidi.

The Iran-born religious leader who says he’s an advocate for peace and reform, Tawhidi has admitted to having a huge crush on Tandon and has never held back from expressing it. Now, in a Twitter thread, user @AashiqKabeer posted about all the times the Imam acted like a star-struck fan.

The thread, which is now going viral, shows how he compared the Akhiyon Se Goli Maare star to God and how he urged his crush to check her DM and stop ignoring him!

It’s like getting an RT from her is a blessing#StayBlessed pic.twitter.com/FkhjW3Pg6r — 𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙃𝙊𝙇 ❁ (@AashiqKabeer) February 13, 2019

“pls chk ur DM. Stop ignoring me!!!” pic.twitter.com/mFLz9qBM6D — 𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙃𝙊𝙇 ❁ (@AashiqKabeer) February 13, 2019

At this point she might just get a restraining order against this dude. Like chill, bro. You’re coming off way too desperate. pic.twitter.com/nymXtJaRY6 — 𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙃𝙊𝙇 ❁ (@AashiqKabeer) February 13, 2019

As the thread went viral, it garnered a lot of attention online. While some thought it was hilarious to see how the imam was like any other die-heart fan who just wanted a reply from his crush. Others thought it was slightly creepy that he was messaging her DMs.

This is the most hilarious thread I’ve read https://t.co/fNjRkTeJzm — Alia Waheed (@AliaWaheed) February 14, 2019

This thread is 🔥🔥🔥 😆 — Chicha علی Vaidya (@AuntyHindutva) February 14, 2019

This is the type of content i want to see on my timeline 😂😂😂 — Anotherinfinitystone 💎 (@kaynat_nasar) February 13, 2019