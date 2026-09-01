Pakistan cricket seeks fielding coach on LinkedIn, fans react with nepotism jokes

The job listing also lays out an extensive set of eligibility criteria under “Required Education, Competency and Experience.”

LinkedIn is usually where companies turn to when they want to announce vacancies, but a recent job post from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has caught the internet’s attention for a very different reason.

On August 31, the PCB advertised a vacancy for a fielding coach for Pakistan’s men’s national team, covering both red- and white-ball cricket. The post invited applications from experienced coaches who could work with the national side and help improve the fielding standards of its players.

The PCB described the role as one that would involve “developing and enhancing the Fielding skills of Pakistan National Team Players.”