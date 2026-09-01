Pakistan cricket seeks fielding coach on LinkedIn, fans react with nepotism jokes

LinkedIn is usually where companies turn to when they want to announce vacancies, but a recent job post from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has caught the internet’s attention for a very different reason.
On August 31, the PCB advertised a vacancy for a fielding coach for Pakistan’s men’s national team, covering both red- and white-ball cricket. The post invited applications from experienced coaches who could work with the national side and help improve the fielding standards of its players.
The PCB described the role as one that would involve “developing and enhancing the Fielding skills of Pakistan National Team Players.”
The job listing also lays out an extensive set of eligibility criteria under “Required Education, Competency and Experience.” Candidates must have at least a Level II Cricket Coaching Accreditation and a minimum of five years of experience in a similar role working with elite cricketers, national teams, franchise teams or international sides.
Just clocked that PCB put up a LinkedIn post to hire a fielding coach last night 😭 pic.twitter.com/S7coGHQzFr
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 1, 2026
The board is also looking for candidates with a strong understanding of fielding techniques, game analysis and player development, along with experience in evaluating modern coaching systems and helping athletes reach international standards.
Other requirements include strong planning and management skills, the ability to work with people from different backgrounds, analytical and problem-solving abilities, and computer literacy. Knowledge of coaching software has also been listed as an added qualification.
According to the PCB, interested candidates can apply through its website by 5 pm on September 9.
While job advertisements are routine on LinkedIn, seeing a national cricket board publicly advertise such a high-profile coaching position on the platform amused social media users. The post soon attracted a wave of reactions, with several users joking about the recruitment process.
“Looks like PCB’s CV shortlist has run out, so they had to put up a public post just to make the recruitment process look merit-based,” wrote one user.
“First in my bloodline to see a cricket board seeking a fielding coach candidate for their National team on LinkedIn,” said another.
“Pakistan cricket really are the gift that keeps on giving aren’t they?” commented a third user.
Some reactions took a more sarcastic dig at the allegations and perceptions surrounding influence and nepotism in Pakistan’s cricket administration.
“Why are you posting this here? Just directly call some retired military or army personnel for the job,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “I’m shocked! Is the hiring for jobs in the PCB being done purely on merit? Doesn’t recommendation or influence work here?”