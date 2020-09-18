How netizens reacted to PayTM’s removal from Google’s Play store

Though the company is yet to respond to the move, Google in a blog post cited that the company violated its online gambling policies.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after Google removed the e-commerce payment system PayTM from its Play store, citing its policy on gambling.

While the application is still available for download in Apple’s App store, other apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, and Paytm Money still remain available for download in Google’s Play store.

Twitter erupted in memes and jokes as soon as the news broke. Many also expressed concern over their wallet balance and whether it would still be usable. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Google pulls #Paytm app from Play Store for repeat policy violations. Paytm rn : pic.twitter.com/FT2wZIAe4f — Heisenberg (@methmemer) September 18, 2020

Google Removed #Paytm from Google Play Store.

Le Paytm Girls: pic.twitter.com/7ipBMQgOua — Don’t Get Offended 🇮🇳 (@RishavDJindal) September 18, 2020

#Paytm

Paytm removed from play store https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Google pay users right now : pic.twitter.com/tzh5KFR34e — Shinchan 🙂 (@FlirtyLonda) September 18, 2020

#Paytm removed from playstore Phone pay, bheem app owners : pic.twitter.com/yQiqMB2sXw — Pairaakebola (@pairaakebola) September 18, 2020

#Paytm removed from playstore

Me Who Had ₹2K In My Paytm Account #Paytm pic.twitter.com/IQEC29bq9h — Gurdeep #POCOX3 (@Gurdeep0003) September 18, 2020

Me:- Searches for Paytm on Google Play Store Le #Paytm :- pic.twitter.com/nW3hE6efhb — Jelly Acoustic (@Jellyacoustic) September 18, 2020

* #Paytm is removed from Play Store*

Me who just spent all the balance at supermarket pic.twitter.com/KWWXGmr2Y5 — Saksham Bhatia (@sakshambhatia34) September 18, 2020

People having bank accounts and deposits in #Paytm will b like pic.twitter.com/5nfPqoOOl3 — Name Cannot be Blank (@memeinghimanshu) September 18, 2020

After hearing @Paytm get disappeared from the play store.

Me withdrawing all the chillar from the account balance. #Paytm #paytmdown pic.twitter.com/l84jfMKHyM — Gagan Mahayan (@gaganmahayana52) September 18, 2020

Though PayTM is yet to respond to the move, Google said that the Indian company had violated its online gambling policies.

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies, “Google said in the post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd