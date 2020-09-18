scorecardresearch
How netizens reacted to PayTM’s removal from Google’s Play store

While the application is still available for download in Apple's App store, other apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, and Paytm Money still remain available for download in Google’s Play store.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2020 4:29:49 pm
Paytm, PayTM, Paytm memes, Paytm twitter jokes, PayTM play store, Paytm removed from Google play store, Trending news, Indian Express news.Though the company is yet to respond to the move, Google in a blog post cited that the company violated its online gambling policies.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after Google removed the e-commerce payment system PayTM from its Play store, citing its policy on gambling.

Twitter erupted in memes and jokes as soon as the news broke. Many also expressed concern over their wallet balance and whether it would still be usable. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Though PayTM is yet to respond to the move, Google said that the Indian company had violated its online gambling policies.

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies, “Google said in the post.

