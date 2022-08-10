Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class X. Netizens find it inspiring

August 10, 2022 10:33:46 am
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is known for sharing varied content on Twitter that often goes viral. Recently, he shared a poem that he had written for his school magazine in 1991 when he was in the Xth standard. Netizens found the post inspiring and motivating.
He shared the poem which is titled, “Vishwas Karo Karm Mein”, and talks about believing in one’s work.
Shared on August 6, the tweet has received more than 3,300 likes and 240 retweets so far.
“Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. I was in class 10 then,” he tweeted.
See the post below:
Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. 😊
I was in class 10 then. pic.twitter.com/84pVlrBGJw
— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 6, 2022
“This is very deep and directive for a 15 year old, indeed,” commented a Twitter user.
Replying to him, Sharma wrote, “Thank you! I was just 12 and half year old then.”
“Very rare to see someone living their childhood convictions through and through. Kudos sir!” wrote another.
“Your journey is quite a reflection of the poem’s thoughts,” said a third.
“Lovely and precious!!” another user posted. “Speaks a lot about what would have been in the heart and mind of a 10class student. Kudos..!!!” read another tweet.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 44-year-old entrepreneur had founded Paytm in 2010. He is the chairman, managing director and CEO of One97 Communications, which is the parent entity of mobile payments and financial services company Paytm.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flags
Stay away from ghee, coconut oil but choose mustard oil to control fat and diabetes
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch on August 11, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says his allies as Congress suggests ‘impending change’
Pakistan: TV journalist from ARY News arrested hours after channel taken off air
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 to be unveiled
Amitabh Bachchan says he is trolled, receives ‘gaalis’ on social media: They write ‘kya samajhta hai apne aapko’
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data
Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022: When and where to watch match live?
Mumbai News Live Updates: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’
58% teachers believe children missed on social skills during Covid, get distracted easily: Survey
‘Orange’ alert in Pune, Ghat areas to receive heavy rain today, says IMD