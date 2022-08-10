Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class X. Netizens find it inspiring

Updated: August 10, 2022 12:48:33 pm
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is known for sharing varied content on Twitter that often goes viral. Recently, he shared a poem that he had written for his school magazine in 1991 when he was in the Xth standard. Netizens found the post inspiring and motivating.
He shared the poem which is titled, “Vishwas Karo Karm Mein”, and talks about believing in one’s work.
Shared on August 6, the tweet has received more than 3,300 likes and 240 retweets so far.
“Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. I was in class 10 then,” he tweeted.
See the post below:
Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. 😊
I was in class 10 then. pic.twitter.com/84pVlrBGJw
— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 6, 2022
“This is very deep and directive for a 15 year old, indeed,” commented a Twitter user.
Replying to him, Sharma wrote, “Thank you! I was just 12 and half year old then.”
“Very rare to see someone living their childhood convictions through and through. Kudos sir!” wrote another.
“Your journey is quite a reflection of the poem’s thoughts,” said a third.
“Lovely and precious!!” another user posted. “Speaks a lot about what would have been in the heart and mind of a 10class student. Kudos..!!!” read another tweet.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 44-year-old entrepreneur had founded Paytm in 2010. He is the chairman, managing director and CEO of One97 Communications, which is the parent entity of mobile payments and financial services company Paytm.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
