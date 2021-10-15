Paytm CEO shares hilarious e-mails of people seeking funding, leaves netizens amused

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has left his followers amused after sharing screenshots of some of the bizarre e-mails he receives. Taking to Twitter, he posted two separate e-mails of people seeking funding. It was the way the people pitched their ideas and requested for funds that left netizens entertained.

The first e-mail began with a man introducing himself and then explaining that in the past eight months, he was able to study more than he had studied in the 18 years of his schooling. He said he studied the works of Socrates, Newton, Swami Vivekanand and Leonardo da Vinci.

He then goes on to claim that he can earn tonnes of money in almost any industry, such as the textile, telecom or real estate industries but needs the right investment.

“Sir me paisa to bohat kama sakta hu trillion-dollar business – textile, telecom, real estate beer alcohol jaisa hazaro steel etc (I can earn a lot of money; can set up a trillion dollar business in textile, telecom, real estate etc),” read the man’s email.

He then goes on to explain how in today’s age, money is of utmost importance.

Revealing his idea of opening the “Number 1” toys company, he shares how he is unable to get funds despite calling, messaging and e-mailing almost all the venture capitals in India. Disappointed that he didn’t get a single response, he then says that if he had a trillion dollars and someone asked him for 0.01 per cent of it, he wouldn’t hesitate.

Read the full post here:

Maan ko aapke paas 1Tn hai, tab kya aap 0.01 se sakte ho ? #mails_I_get pic.twitter.com/Tn9FKHTqR1 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 13, 2021

Sharma shared a screenshot of the mail along with a caption that roughly translates to, “If you had a trillion-dollars, would you give 0.01% of it?” along with a hashtag #mails_I_get.

In another tweet, Sharma shared a second e-mail titled “Business Proposal”, where a Hyderabad-based man shared his idea of creating an application that builds the “progress report” for small business owners. He says it was inspired by the concept of school report cards that monitor a student’s progress. The man then goes on to share that the userbase would go over 100 million with a $2.4 billion revenue.

And … we will have profits of $2.25 Bn.

Another #mails_I_get pic.twitter.com/FF3ffIw8oL — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 13, 2021

Since being shared online, the posts have gone viral and left many amused.

Made me laugh https://t.co/Fw0CcVgPbe — Yash Jain (@yashjain_10) October 13, 2021

When memers ask for funding. https://t.co/HUVdPndy9P — Subhrajyoti Swain (@heysj18) October 14, 2021

Agar socrates, newton aur buddha ke paas #linkedin hota to woh bhi ek baar to funding maang hi lete shayad… 🤣 — Sriram Iyer (@iyer_sriram) October 13, 2021