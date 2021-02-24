‘No time to pawri’: Doctors borrow viral line to send important message amid pandemic

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has garnered over 5 million views.

The now-famous one-liner by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen which became an anthem of sorts courtesy Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate, ‘Pawri Hori Hain’ continues to trend big across social media platforms.

From celebrities to leading brands, many caught the ‘Pawri’ fever, coming up with their own online versions of the viral phrase.

However, amid the hoopla around the ‘Pawri hori hain’ trend, doctors at Manipal Hospitals have borrowed the line to send out an important message and the netizens love it.

“The pandemic isn’t over and it’s no time to pawri. Mask up, and stay safe!”, the hospital wrote as it shared a video clip on its social media page.

The video features a couple of doctors in PPE suits, with one of them holding a laptop displaying an image of the Covid-19 virus.

“Yeh Manipal hospitals hain, Yeh coronavirus hai, aur aapko pawri nahi nahi nahi karni hai (This is Manipal hospitals, this is coronavirus and you should not pawri), one of the doctors is heard saying, reminding people that virus remains a clear and present danger.

Watch the video here:

