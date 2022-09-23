scorecardresearch
‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl from Pakistan does a cover of ‘Chupke Se’ from Saathiya. Netizens love it

Dananeer Mobeen shot to fame after her ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ remark in a video went viral in February 2021.

'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai', Pakistan viral girl, Dananeer Mobeen, Instagram, party, social media influencer, Chupke Se song, Saathiya, Yashraj Mukhate, viral, trendingDananeer Mobeen posted the video six days ago and it has received more than 9.29 lakh views.

Do you remember the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl from Pakistan who became viral? Dananeer Mobeen shot to fame in February 2021 when a video she posted on Instagram, in which she explained in a made-up accent that she is having a party with her friends, went viral and became a trend. She became a social media influencer and a video of her crooning a song from the 2002 film Saathiya is now going viral.

Mobeen posted the video six days ago and it has received more than 9.29 lakh views. Though she isn’t a professional singer, her sweet voice as she sings ‘Chupke Se’ is winning hearts online. The song composed by A R Rahman was sung by Sadhana Sargam and was picturised on Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji.

“Chupke se…. I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate,” she captioned the video, clarifying that she was not a professional singer.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

“Your voice is so so beautiful tou hate krne ka koi chance hi nhi banta,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s my fav tooo .. u sing very well,” wrote another.

Dananeer Mobeen was born in Islamabad in 2001. She became a viral sensation after popular Indian musician Yashraj Mukhate composed a mashup using her dialogues from the viral video.

The ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend became so viral that even celebrities, from Ranveer Singh and Mahira Khan to Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali, made videos on it.

