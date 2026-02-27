Patna zoo under fire as video of ‘malnourished’ white tiger sparks concern; PETA urges probe

A white tiger at Patna’s Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park has unexpectedly found itself at the centre of a social media storm, all because of a short video filmed by visitors.
The clip, now widely circulated online, shows the animal moving slowly inside its enclosure and appearing noticeably lean. Many visitors quickly raised the alarm about the tiger’s condition, questioning whether it was receiving proper nutrition, medical care, and enrichment.
In the footage, the big cat can be seen pacing sluggishly, which prompted users to speculate about its energy levels and overall well-being. The visuals triggered a wave of criticism, with several people demanding greater transparency from the authorities.
Even though the zoo later issued a press statement saying the 12-year-old tigress is healthy and under routine veterinary supervision, the reassurance has done little to calm the online backlash.
This is Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park (Patna Zoo). And this is the condition of this white tiger in the enclosure! This is pure Corruption and neglect. @PetaIndia @peta please intervene.#Zooneglect #SaveWildlife.
As the debate intensified, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India also weighed in, urging officials to carefully examine the situation. PETA tagged the Central Zoo Authority and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting that the tiger be moved to a sanctuary if required.
We request Patna Zoo to rehabilitate this tiger to a sanctuary where the zoochosis (psychological condition from intense confinement) can ease and body condition can hopefully improve. @CZA_Delhi, @NitishKumar, @MLCBJPPramod, @DEFCCOfficial
PETA wrote, “We request Patna Zoo to rehabilitate this tiger to a sanctuary where the zoochosis (psychological condition from intense confinement) can ease and body condition can hopefully improve.”
Zoo authorities, however, have firmly rejected allegations of neglect. Officials maintained that the tiger is medically fit, properly fed and under continuous veterinary observation, adding that all health indicators are normal.
The Zoo authorities have issued press notice saying the claims being made in videos circulating on social media regarding this matter are incorrect.
Online, many users remain unconvinced.
One person wrote, “Tiger has become the Big Cat only….appears a case of malnutrition, if we can’t take care of them, then we should better release them.” Another user commented, “Corruption does not discriminate between 2 legged or 4 legged animals.’
A third person added, “He needs food. He needs his habitat. He needs to be safe. What’s truly disheartening is that this no longer surprises us.”
A fourth individual wrote, “I don’t really like the concept of zoo. Its very small place for an animal to live. National park kind of concept is much better atleast they can roam around freely.”