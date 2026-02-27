Patna zoo under fire as video of ‘malnourished’ white tiger sparks concern; PETA urges probe

PETA tagged the Central Zoo Authority and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting that the tiger be moved to a sanctuary if required

A white tiger at Patna’s Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park has unexpectedly found itself at the centre of a social media storm, all because of a short video filmed by visitors.

The clip, now widely circulated online, shows the animal moving slowly inside its enclosure and appearing noticeably lean. Many visitors quickly raised the alarm about the tiger’s condition, questioning whether it was receiving proper nutrition, medical care, and enrichment.

In the footage, the big cat can be seen pacing sluggishly, which prompted users to speculate about its energy levels and overall well-being. The visuals triggered a wave of criticism, with several people demanding greater transparency from the authorities.