Patna woman seen falling down open manhole in viral video

Electronic gadgets often hog our attention these days, leading to accidents around the world with people being distracted by addictive content or conversations online.

In Bihar, an incident caught on surveillance camera shows a woman engrossed in a phone conversation fall into an open manhole. The clip has since gone viral.

In the video from Patna, the woman is seen walking behind an autorickshaw while talking on the phone. As the vehicle leaves, she steps forward, not noticing that the cover of the manhole there had been removed. Moments later, she falls down the hole, alarming those around her.

Eyewitnesses then rush towards the manhole to see what happened as a few men try to come up with a plan to lift the woman out of the deep drain safely. According to reports from the area, the woman was fortunately rescued by the locals.

Watch the video:

Local media reported that several manholes had been left uncovered in the past few months for works related to the Namami Ganga projects. However, the delay in its execution has allegedly led to several such accidents. Though many on social media said that the woman should have been more careful, they also pointed out that no signs had been put up near the open manhole to alert passersby.

In Delhi, a commuter distracted by his phone had commuter fell into the metro track earlier this year. Thanks to swift action from CISF personnel, who helped the man to climb back on the platform, his life was saved.