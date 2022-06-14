scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Patna University’s attendance circular riddled with grammatical errors, leaves internet amused

The circular asks all doctorate scholars to mark their attendance in a register.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 14, 2022 12:43:20 pm
Most were baffled how it was put up without being checked.

When it comes to funny and silly mistakes on signs or billboards, netizens have a field day with jokes and memes. However, a notice with poor English has left many irked online when they learnt it was issued by a university’s education department.

A photo of the notice shared by IAS officer Sanjay Kumar on Twitter about attendance caught everyone’s attention.  The notice, dated June 10, read, “As per verbal advice to Deputy Registrar, Patna University, All Ph.D Research Scholars are directed to the mark attendance in attendance register.”

“So All Research Scholars must be mark signature in attendance register otherwise absent mark in attendance register,” the circular further read.

“Here is a notice issued by a head of department of patna university. the grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor.whatever it may be,carelessness or incompetence,conveys the state of our higher education (sic),” he wrote sharing. Highlighting the seriousness of affairs, he also tagged the Bihar’s Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Additional Chief Secretary (Bihar Education), Dipak Kumar Singh in the tweet.

The photo left many confused about how it was put up without being checked first, while others asked if it was a clerical error and blamed it on the professor. Nonetheless, the notice left people to lament the poor standard of education in the state. Others also argued that if English is not their strong suit they could have simply written the notice in regional languages for better communication and “avoid embarrassment”.

According to local report, after the notice drew backlash online, it was removed and replaced.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement