Patna University’s attendance circular riddled with grammatical errors, leaves internet amused

When it comes to funny and silly mistakes on signs or billboards, netizens have a field day with jokes and memes. However, a notice with poor English has left many irked online when they learnt it was issued by a university’s education department.

A photo of the notice shared by IAS officer Sanjay Kumar on Twitter about attendance caught everyone’s attention. The notice, dated June 10, read, “As per verbal advice to Deputy Registrar, Patna University, All Ph.D Research Scholars are directed to the mark attendance in attendance register.”

“So All Research Scholars must be mark signature in attendance register otherwise absent mark in attendance register,” the circular further read.

“Here is a notice issued by a head of department of patna university. the grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor.whatever it may be,carelessness or incompetence,conveys the state of our higher education (sic),” he wrote sharing. Highlighting the seriousness of affairs, he also tagged the Bihar’s Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Additional Chief Secretary (Bihar Education), Dipak Kumar Singh in the tweet.

here is a notice issued by a head of department of patna university.the grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor.whatever it may be,carelessness or incompetence,conveys the state of our higher education.@BiharEducation_ @VijayKChy @DipakKrIAS pic.twitter.com/IBlSeS1wr5 — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayjavin) June 12, 2022

The photo left many confused about how it was put up without being checked first, while others asked if it was a clerical error and blamed it on the professor. Nonetheless, the notice left people to lament the poor standard of education in the state. Others also argued that if English is not their strong suit they could have simply written the notice in regional languages for better communication and “avoid embarrassment”.

According to local report, after the notice drew backlash online, it was removed and replaced.