Bihar biker rides with puppy inside jacket; cop stops him but not for challan

The biker, who initially appears unsure about why he has been stopped, soon breaks into a smile as the officers interact with his furry companion.

A routine traffic stop in Patna turned into an unexpectedly sweet moment after police officers spotted a puppy travelling with a biker.

The video, shared on Instagram by content creator Bobberkid, shows the rider cruising through the city with a tiny puppy tucked comfortably inside his jacket. The dog’s head sticks out from the front, appearing perfectly content as it rides along with its owner.

When traffic police signal the biker to pull over, he seems to prepare for the usual document check or challan. But the officers have something else on their minds.

Rather than asking for his papers, one of the policemen approaches the puppy and gently pets it. He then checks on the little dog, asking, “Achhe se ho na? (You’re okay, right?).”