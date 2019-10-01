Patna floods: Heartbreaking video of man clinging to his rickshaw goes viral

Toggle Menu
According to the state disaster management authority, the flood havoc has claimed over 40 lives in the last few days.

The visual also prompted various discussions on the development of the state and how the government is doing close to nothing to improve the living conditions of Bihar.
Patna and 12 other districts in Bihar continue to face a flood-like situation with the day-to-day life coming to a standstill in these places. #Patna and #patna floods have been trending on twitter and other social media platforms with cautionary messages and visuals of the flood situation. One such video, which captures the chaos and suffering in Patna, is making the rounds on the internet.

Take a look at it here:

The video is that of a man who is stranded in chest-deep water with his rickshaw. He is drenched and is seen calling out for help but is unwilling to move without the vehicle — the means of his livelihood.

Voices can be heard calling out to the man, convincing him to leave the rickshaw, and reach out to the drylands. The man refuses.

The heartwrenching video has been shared numerous times, with people tagging and prompting the rescue teams to reach out to the man. Take a look at some of the reactions

