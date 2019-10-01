Patna floods: Heartbreaking video of man clinging to his rickshaw goes viral

Patna and 12 other districts in Bihar continue to face a flood-like situation with the day-to-day life coming to a standstill in these places. #Patna and #patna floods have been trending on twitter and other social media platforms with cautionary messages and visuals of the flood situation. One such video, which captures the chaos and suffering in Patna, is making the rounds on the internet.

Take a look at it here:

All that development talk sounds rubbish when you see stuff like this #patna pic.twitter.com/jhLdobRnlr — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 29, 2019

The video is that of a man who is stranded in chest-deep water with his rickshaw. He is drenched and is seen calling out for help but is unwilling to move without the vehicle — the means of his livelihood.

Voices can be heard calling out to the man, convincing him to leave the rickshaw, and reach out to the drylands. The man refuses.

The heartwrenching video has been shared numerous times, with people tagging and prompting the rescue teams to reach out to the man. Take a look at some of the reactions

Before chamkki fever , now flood. These incidents only show only poor people suffer . — तुकाराम (@RISHABHSINGH41) September 29, 2019

Development is a false narrative created by interested parties for their petty gain. Development in Bihar has been incremental and hardly has anything to do with governance. — abhay (@AiraGairaAvay) September 29, 2019

My heart Cringes for this Man..Given a chance I will sponsor him a new Rickshaw..humanity first # — Godfrey Dsouza (@GodfreyDsouza12) September 29, 2019

even best of infrastructure countries can’t handle rains like Mumbai and now this Bihar , it’s only the sewage which is better in those countries, Plastic is the main culprit — Rahul Bansal🇮🇳 (@raahulbansal) September 29, 2019

Heartbreaking. Our privelege in such times is even more clear. The victims of a sinking economy are rarely the middle classes.#PatnaRains should also tell us why its high time we look at our woes at home with impending #ClimateChange we need #ClimateAction. — Abhik sen (@sen_abhik) October 1, 2019

I wish i could help this man….feeling sad — Nishi (@Nishi99107273) September 30, 2019

This brings tears in my eyes Kudos to him may god bless him 🙏🙏🙏 — S (@ItsSaurabh_) September 30, 2019

Its unfortunate but such things may happen even in developed countries.

Having said that, the drainage system in our country, especially in the older cities needs to be improved. — Shamik Banerjee (@sbanerjee917) September 30, 2019

For all the talk of progress and development in India, in very real terms practically *nothing* has changed. India remains the very definition of third world. — Monish (@moenichedee) September 29, 2019

Soul crushing 😢 — Rest-of-India (@rashaatal) September 29, 2019

The visual also prompted various discussions on the development of the state and how the government is doing close to nothing to improve the living conditions of Bihar.

According to the state disaster management authority, the flood havoc has claimed over 40 lives in the last few days.