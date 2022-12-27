‘Greys anatomy type stuff’: Patient’s narrow escape from elevator mishap shocks netizens

A chilling video showing a patient’s narrow escape from getting crushed in an elevator mishap has gone viral on social media. A user has drawn a parallel to the near-death kind of experience with the elements in the American medical drama television series Grey’s Anatomy. In the series, a team of diligent doctors, Meredith Grey and her interns struggle with life-and-death decisions at a hospital.

The clip shared by Twitter user Lance shows a patient lying on a stretcher being pulled inside the elevator by a medical professional. While the stretcher is pulled inside, the faulty elevator starts descending even when the door is not closed. While a person rushes to help, what happened to the patient inside the elevator remains a mystery.

Damn this some greys anatomy type stuff pic.twitter.com/gINGsGTTOU — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 26, 2022

The CCTV footage from the elevator shows the medical professional pulling the stretcher down vertically, pushing the patient down. In a nick of time, the elevator closes and descends. Fortunately, the patient gets saved from getting crushed under the elevator.

“Damn this some greys anatomy type stuff,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has garnered more than 9.4 million views on Twitter. While several users pointed out the lack of proper maintenance and criticised the hospital, a few users compared it to the scenes in Final Destination, a supernatural horror film. A user commented, “Neglect and lack of maintenance.” Another user wrote, “How is it even possible for an elevator to be that dangerously malfunctioning?” A third user commented, “Final destination rather bro.”