District collector in Kerala joins students in flash mob, video wows all online

Thanks to social media the wall between the common public and bureaucrats is often broken, as the latter seem more approachable these days. A district collector in Kerala is winning hearts online for taking a step further and joining college students in a flash mob.

Pathanamthitta district collector Divya S Iyer enthralled everyone by dancing with students of Catholicate College who were busy preparing for an arts festival. Grooving to ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, she delighted not just the people at the venue but also those who watched her performance online.

A video of the IAS officer dancing with students quickly went viral across social media platforms, with one on Facebook garnering millions of views.

Watch the viral video here:

According to the Malayala Manorama, the impromptu performance happened when the collector had arrived at the district stadium to oversee the preparations for the arts festival of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. The flash mob was in its closing stages, but the IAS officer did not shy away from jumping on the bandwagon.

Iyer, who was present with her baby and other family members, was enjoying the performance when some students came to ask if she would be willing to join the dance. Talking to the Mathrubhumi later, the IAS officer said, “Since I enjoy dancing and singing very much, they did not have to persuade me much.”

“I thought I’d just do a few steps, but their energy was immense. That energy is the whole essence of flash mobs,” Iyer said, adding that she had no idea the video of her dance had gone viral.

Netizens were quite impressed not only by her gesture but also by her talent, saying it was evident that her graceful moves came from years of training in classical dances. According to the Kerala Kaumudi, Iyer won several titles in Kuchipudi, Odissi and Kathakali during her school and college days.